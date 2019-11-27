In addition to local events like the Nyberg Building and Booneville Christmas parade early next week, here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Season’s Greetings Concert

Part of the UAFS 39th Season of Entertainment, the Season’s Greeting Concert is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Arcbest Corporation Performing Arts Center, located at 55 South 7th Street in Fort Smith.

Kick off the holiday season in grand style with live performances of your favorite holiday hits by the Symphonic Band, Choral Ensembles, Jazz Catz, and special guests.

Holiday Express

The 20th anniversary of the opening night of the Creekmore Park Holiday Express is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

The event will include hot chocolate, popcorn, peanuts, the Southside High School brass band, whistles, celebration cake and commemorative trains.

The Creekmore Holiday Express is a colorful journey through the hundreds of animated lights adorning Creekmore Park during the holidays. The train runs Dec. 2-21, excluding Sundays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wolfpen Scavenger Hunt

There will be a scavenger hunt at Wolfpen ATV Campground and Cabins located at 559 Polk Road in Mena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30. The entry fee is $10 cash per machine. All entry fees go to support the Ouachita ATV Club.

It will be a photo scavenger hunt so participants must take a photo of themselves with the item for proof. The item list will be given out at 10 a.m. at the campground office. Items will be hidden throughout the Wolfpen Gap trail system and surrounding areas. Participants will need to meet back at the campground at 4 p.m. for judging.

Prizes given out at 5 p.m. and include a 1st place prize of a $50 Rocky Mountain ATV gift card; second place prize of a 30- ounce stainless steel Kuuma tumbler; and third place prize of a Wolfpen T-shirt. A tiebreaker will be a good old fashioned sack race.

This event is mostly for fun and to raise money for the Ouachita ATV Club. Without them there would be no Wolf Pen Gap trail system.

Tribute Band

Breaking Bad Company, a Bad Company tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at Gilley’s, inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort, located at 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola, Okla.