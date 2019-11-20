In addition to local events like the courthouse lighting this weekend, here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Historical Park Tour

Meet at the Mount Magazine State Park Lodge lobby on Nov. 24 for a historical park tour from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Explore some of the many historic sites in Mount Magazine State Park during this guided tour. Enjoy the comfort of a van ride as a park interpreter takes you to many of Mount Magazine State Park’s points of interest, including old homesteads, farms, and historic overlooks. Space is limited.

Admission is $3.

Frozen, JR

The Community School of the Arts is presenting Frozen Jr. at the King Opera House, located at 427 Main Street in Van Buren on Friday and Saturday.

You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming 60-minute stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is An Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR is sure to melt your heart.

Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. an extra show because the 2 p.m. show is sold out, and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage/

Family Bonfire Night

Visit the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, located at 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, from 5:30 to 730 p.m. on Nov. 22, for s’mores, good company, and a bonfire. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and roasting sticks to enjoy the evening sitting around a fire.

For more information call 479-452-3993.

Free Concert

In the last three decades, Shenandoah has charted an astounding 26 hit singles and earned many awards, including a Grammy. The country stars will perform their legendary hits during a free concert at Lee Creek Tavern inside the Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla., at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.