Group includes two Booneville students

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith’s Season of Entertainment brings the Jazz Catz and Jazz Band back to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, with selections sure to delight music lovers of all ages.

The concert will take place at ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center, located at 55 S. 7th St. Tickets are $8 for general admission and free to UAFS students and employees.

The Jazz Catz will be mixing it up with a variety of styles to include swing, contemporary, pop, Latin jazz, ballads, classic rock, and more. Featured songs will include selections from Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, The Mamas and the Papas, Shawn Mendes, and Broadway musicals.

“The Catz will feature songs that span 80 years of recorded music,” said Don Bailey, director of jazz studies. “Changing from the smooth style of Frank Sinatra to the electric pop sounds of Stevie Wonder makes for great entertainment as the Catz deliver authentic renditions of well-known songs.

The Jazz Band will be performing selections from Gordon Goodwin, Richard Rogers, Sam Jones, and James Stuart, among others.

Students performing in the concert include Dustin McLeod and Niki Waters of Booneville.

The performance is part of the Season of Entertainment 39, a yearlong lineup of entertainment sponsored by UAFS and featuring a variety of plays, musicals and symphonic performances.

For tickets contact the UAFS Box Office at 479-788-7300 or go to tickets.uafs.edu. For more information about the concert, contact Bailey at 479-788-7554.