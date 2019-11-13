Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Camp Cahinnio

Gather your friends and family for a weekend celebrating the legacy of Camp Cahinnio Nov. 15-17.

More than 50 summers have passed since the first session of resident camp. Classic activities like campfires, hiking and archery join our new program like gaga ball and bb guns. Alumni can meet new camp friends.

Choose to participate in a service project and leave your mark for generations to come. Cabins, platform tents, and pitch tents available. All meals included. Families are welcome to attend. This is not a drop-off event.

For more information, visit https://www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org/en/events-repository/2019/camp_cahinnio_alumni.html?fbclid=IwAR3fTFmVjBBNgzzqq_8WnplTYNuWu_JQqSzG0G_sgJiTvn0nQVRskB7CjVs

Meteor Shower Gazing

A few times each year, meteor showers grace the Mount Magazine State Park night skies with spectacular light shows. Stargaze with a park interpreter from 8 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, as you watch for meteors from the Leonid Meteor Shower, which often has a meteor every few minutes. Feel free to bring binoculars, telescopes, blankets, and lawn chairs.

Meet at the Cameron Bluff Overlook.

Jazz Band

The UAFS Jazz Band and Jazz Catz will perform at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19, at the Arcbest corporation performing arts center

The highly energetic and entertaining Jazz Band delivers top-notch performances of varied repertoire by talented student musicians at UAFS as well as world-renowned guest artists. The award-winning Jazz Catz are one of the Fort Smith area’s outstanding vocal ensembles, having performed with well-known national groups.

Purchase tickets at https://uafs.universitytickets.com/

See A Steam Locomotive

The Big Boy is coming through Russellville at 12:15 on Nov. 15.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Def Leppard Tribute

Def Leggend, a Def Leppard Tribute band will be performing a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino, located at in Pocola, Okla, at 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16.