Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

On A Winter’s Night

“On A Winter’s Night: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra” will be presented Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Fine Arts in Russellville.

This event is a fundraiser to support Arkansas Center for Music Education (ACME), presented in the beautiful Center for the Arts at Russellville High School. Music from The Christmas Attic will be featured in the first half and the second half will be TSO favorites. The production is under the direction of Dr. Brian Faulkner and includes 15 of Arkansas’ best musicians and singers along with special guest artist, Chris Rodriguez. They will also be joined by ACME groups: The Community Festival Chorale, River Valley Treble Chorus, and the new Heartstrings and Lubilate (special needs choirs).

All seats are reserved for the following prices: Orchestra $35, Mezzanine $30, and Balcony $20. All proceeds of this concert go to Arkansas Center for Music Education, a 501c3 Music Education non-profit. Handicapped tickets may be purchased through the Center box office. This show will use non-toxic theatrical fog along with moving lights and strobe lighting effects. Doors open at 6:15 with show starting promptly at 7.

Veteran’s Day Parade

The 8th annual Regional Veterans Day Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Chaffee Crossing HIstoric District, Fort Smith. This event is one of the most popular Veterans Day events in the state of Arkansas.

The event schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Veteran Honors Ceremony - Medals Presentation at Chaffee Crossing Veterans Memorial courtesy of U.S. Senator John Boozman and staff; 11 a.m., visit vendor booths, enjoy good food and good company; 11:30 a.m., parade participants should be at their floats/vehicles, lined up, ready for parade to begin at noon.

The Color Purple

Audience members will be entertained, educated and inspired when one Tony Award-winning Broadway production makes its Fort Smith debut next month, promised one official.

Presented as part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment 39 national-touring performance schedule, “The Color Purple — The Musical” will impress when it is staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 South Seventh Street.

Based on the acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Alice Walker and set to include an intermission, “The Color Purple — The Musical” will last two hours and has won praise from multiple media sources. The New York Times called the production “exquisite” and a “joyous celebration of storytelling.”

Tickets for the performance are $52 and $55 and can be purchased by calling (479) 788-7300, at the UAFS Box Office in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center and at UAFS.UniversityTickets.com. Admission also is be UAFS Season of Entertainment season ticket.

Those seeking information can email BoxOffice@UAFS.edu or visit ColorPurple.com.

Blaze of Glory

Bon Jovi tribute band Blaze of Glory will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Ozark Folk Festival

The Eureka Springs Auditorium will welcome country music torchbearer Marty Stuart as the headline act at the 72nd Annual Ozark Folk Festival on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Stuart is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic album The Pilgrim. While he’s too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician is living, breathing country music history.

Tickets are on sale at www.theaud.org and are $24, $45 or $55.