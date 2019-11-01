Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Arctic Dogs — Swifty is an arctic fox, who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service in this new animated feature from director Aaron Woodley. Swifty harbors dreams that are bigger than his day job. He just wants to be Top Dog, a star husky courrier. Features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Anjelica Huston, James Franco, John Cleese, Alec Baldwin, Omar Sy and Heidi Klum. (PG)

Harriet — The story of Harriet Tubman and how she escaped from slavery and became into one of America's greatest heroes are examined in this new film, which stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Clarke Peters, Joe Alwyn, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Nick Basta and Janelle Monae. Tubman's strength and courage would help her see hundreds of slaves find freedom. (PG-13)

Motherless Brooklyn — Set in New York in the 1950s, actor/director Edward Norton's new movie showcases a lonely private detective who grapples with Tourette's Syndrome. The detective embarks on a mission to solve the killing of Frank Minna, who was his mentor and, more importantly, his only friend. Co-stars Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Cherry Jones, Guga Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin and Ethan Suplee. (R)

Terminator: Dark Fate — Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in the latest entry in the franchise, with Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human working to protect a young girl. The girl has become the target of a relentless, modified Terminator from the future. Also stars Mackenzie Daivs, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta and Gabriel Luna. (R)

Now Playing

Abominable — A magical, likeable Yeti is driven to make plans to return to his family in this new animated movie from co-directors Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Features the voices of Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai and Michelle Wong. (PG)

The Addams Family — Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present an animated version of the famous, frightful family and their ghoulish friends. Features the voices of Oscar Issac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara. (PG)

Black and Blue — A young police officer in New Orleans juggles role in law enforcement with her feelings of being a black woman. When she witnesses some of her colleagues performing heinous acts, she feels she can't stay silent. Stars Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Nafessa Williams and Reid Scott. (R)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Dora, a curious teenager known for exploring, joins friends to try and save her parents and solve a mystery. (PG)

Downton Abbey — Continuing the story from the popular TV series, director Michael Engler's new movie follows the Crawley family, the wealthy, highly influential family in the English countryside in the early 1900s. Stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern. (PG)

Gemini Man — An aging hitman (WIll Smith) is forced to face off against his fiercest, most dangerous opponent yet, which is a younger version of himself in director Ang Lee's new film. Co-stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond and Douglas Hodge. (PG-13)

The Great Alaskan Race — Brian Presley, Treat Williams, James Russo, Henry Thomas, Brea Bee, Bruce Davison and Brad Leland star in this film about the 1925 great race of mercy, where a group of individuals travel 700 miles to try and save small children from an fatal epidemic in a community in Alaska. (PG)

Hustlers — Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer star in director Lorene Scafaria's new film, which presents several former strip club employees who vow to turn the tables on Wall Street clients. (PG)

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. (R)

Joker — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, who wants to become a standup comic and make audiences laugh. Arthur ends up suffering at the hand of others and would eventually become an iconic villain in Gotham City. Also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Brett Cullen. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Director Joachim Ronning's new movie finds Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), re-examining their family's complex bonds. The two feel as though they are being pulled in opposite directions via unexpected allies and a new, mysterious force. Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley and Chiwetel Ejiofor. (PG)

Rambo: Last Blood — Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote this movie, returns as the title character, a Vietnam veteran who must face his violent past in order to pull off one final task. Also stars Paz Vega and Adriana Barraza. (R)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives. (PG-13)

Toy Story 4 — Woody, Buz Lightyear and the rest of the gang jump into action again. (G)

Zombieland: Double Tap — Evolved zombies do their best to take on Tallahassee, Little Rock, Columbus and Wichita when the battle moves to America's heartland. The snarky survivors wrestle with their murderous opponents and, at times, with each other. Stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Rosario Dawson and Abigail Breslin. (R)