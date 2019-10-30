Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Haunted Prison/Ballet Halloween

Some people openly admit this, while others deny it: People love to be scared.

That comment stemmed from Steve Maddox, manager for the Haunted Prison, 3138 Dora Road in Van Buren, one of the annual Haunted House attractions that draws many fans of the spooky and supernatural. What is seen and heard inside and near the Haunted Prison will be frightful fun for the brave and curious, he said.

The Haunted Prison will feature a haunted house and trail for Halloween fans beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

This marks the 11th anniversary of the Haunted Prison, which costs $20 per person and includes a haunted house and haunted trail, Maddox said. There’s no age limit to how young a child can be to attend, he said.

Those braving the Haunted Prison will come face to face with what is billed as a clown room and more, he said.

***

Members of the Western Arkansas Ballet will offer their annual Halloween Performance at 7 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 12th Street and Garrison Avenue. The free, family friendly event will feature about 15 dancers, according to Jared Mesa, associate director for the Western Arkansas Ballet.

Each of the two performances will last about seven minutes and will showcase the dedication of the WAB members, Mesa said.

Invitational Rodeo

Harper Stadium at Kay Rodgers Park at 4400 Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith will host the Fort Smith Invitational Rodeo Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. where the top cowboys from five states compete for over $23,000 cash and prizes.

Full concessions will be available and kids 15 and under are admitted free according to a Facebook event page.

The Chiller

There’s more racing at the mighty Tri-State Speedway, located at 1705 W. Race Track Road, in Pocola, Okla. It’s time for The Chiller on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

There will be racing for six classes, including Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks, Economy/360/Sport Mods, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and USRA Modifieds, all with no entry fees.

The event will start with a test and tune session, with free grandstand admission on Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. Pit passes will be $15 and the stands will be free.

The event continues on Friday night, Nov. 1. Pit passes will be $30 for adults and $15 for kids (6-12). Stands will be $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (65+) and free for both kids (10 & under) and all military (with proof of service). Pits will open at 4 p.m. and stands at 5:30. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 with racing at 7:30.

The final night of the event will be Nov. 2. Pit passes will be $35 for adults and $15 for kids (6-12). Stands will be $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+) and free for both kids (10 & under) and all military (with proof of service). Pits will open at 4 p.m and stands at 5:30. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 with racing at 7:30.

Full payout info, admission pricing and rules can be found here: http://tiny.cc/TheChiller

The Symphony

The Fort Smith Symphony wil present “The Sounds Of Hollywood” at the Fort Smith Convention Center, located at S. 7th Street in Fort Smith, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The show includes awesome film scores by Hans Zimmer, James Horner, Alan Silvestri, Danny Effman and Jerry Goldsmith with video presentations by multimedia artist Amos Cochran.

To purchase tickets call 479-452-7575 or visit https://tickets.fortsmithsymphony.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=0&fbclid=IwAR3BoGEbAlkTP23vCMpvHM8V8haMIJ2OobcIaV-S5tXjhV_dTFxnVRPRpvU