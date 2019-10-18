Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Director Joachim Ronning's new movie finds Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), re-examining their family's complex bonds. The two feel as though they are being pulled in opposite directions via unexpected allies, impending nuptials and a new, mysterious force. Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson and Imelda Staunton. (PG)

Zombieland: Double Tap — Evolved zombies do their best to take on Tallahassee, Little Rock, Columbus and Wichita in this sequel from Columbia Pictures. When the battle moves to America's heartland, the snarky survivors wrestle with their murderous opponents and, at times, with each other. Stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Rosario Dawson, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. (R)

Now Playing

Abominable — A magical, likeable Yeti is driven to make plans to return to his family in this new animated movie from co-directors Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Features the voices of Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard, Joseph Izzo, Michelle Wong and Christine Lin. (PG)

Ad Astra — Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut who travels deep across a solar system to learn the truth about a missing relative, among other things, in director/co-writer James Gray's new movie. Co-stars Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Tommy Lee Jones. (PG-13)

The Addams Family — Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present an animated version of the famous, frightful family and their ghoulish friends. Features the voices of Oscar Issac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Snoop Dogg, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara and Jennifer Lewis. (PG)

Aladdin — A good-hearted street urchin competes against a power-hungry Grand Vizier for a magical lamp. Stars Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud. (PG)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds and scheming pigs continue to duel. (PG)

Downton Abbey — Continuing the story from the popular TV series, director Michael Engler's new movie follows the Crawley family, the wealthy, highly influential family in the English countryside in the early 1900s. Stars Maggie Smith, Matthew Goode, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern. (PG)

Gemini Man — An aging hitman (WIll Smith) is forced to face off against his fiercest, most dangerous opponent yet, which is a younger version of himself in director Ang Lee's new film. Co-stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond and Douglas Hodge. (PG-13)

Hustlers — Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer star in director Lorene Scafaria's new film, which presents several former strip club employees who vow to turn the tables on Wall Street clients. (PG)

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. (R)

Jexi — This new comedy stars Adam Devine, Michael Pena, Alexandra Shipp, Wanda Sykes, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches and Kid Cudi and shows what can happen when an individual loves his hor her phone more than anything else. (R)

Joker — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, who wants to become a standup comic and make audiences laugh. Arthur ends up suffering at the hand of others and would eventually become an iconic villain in Gotham City. Also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Brett Cullen. (R)

Judy — Renee Zellweger portrays the legendary singer, who plans to embark on a winter tour of sold-out shows in 1968. (PG-13)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. (PG)

Overcomer — A basketball coach named John Harrison finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. (PG)

Rambo: Last Blood — Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote this movie, returns as the title character, a Vietnam veteran who must face his violent past in order to pull off one final task. Also stars Paz Vega and Adriana Barraza. (R)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Extended Cut) — Spider-Man meets more than one new foe. (PG-13)

Toy Story 4 — Woody, Buz Lightyear and the rest of the gang are called into action again. (G)