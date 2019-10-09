Here are some of the entertainment options, in addition to Saturday’s Ryan Dart show at October Daze in downtown Booneville, going on this weekend in, or a short distance from south Logan County.

Trout Fishing In America

They have four Grammy Award nominations and they have no need for a third band member.

Based in Northwest Arkansas and featuring singer-guitarist Ezra Idlet and singer-bassist Keith Grimwood, Trout Fishing in America will bring their “appealing” music and talent to area residents and visitors during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St., said Rob Goodfellow, president for Artist Audience Community Live (AACL) music series.

“We’re excited that Trout Fishing in America is returning to Fort Smith,” he said of the event, which is part of the 2019-20 AACL performance schedule. “We are happy that this helps mark our 20th anniversary of bringing world-class, live entertainment to the Fort Smith region.”

Currently touring to promote its 26th album, “Trout Fishing in America: Live at the Epic Theatre,” Trout Fishing is known for recording and performing various music for children, but it might be the group’s explorations into rock, blues, jazz, swing and other styles that impress the most, said Tom Ware, production manager of the AACL series.

Make A Duck Call

The Janet Huckabee Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, will host the Buck Gardner Duck Call Make & Take from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11. Participants will be assisted in making their own duck call while staff members teach different calls.

For information, call (479) 452-3993.

Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival

The 2019 October Festival, set for Oct. 9-12, at Turkey Track Bluegrass Park, located at 1308 Turkey Track Drive in Waldron, will mark the 42nd annual Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival. The first year of Turkey Track had less than 20 campers present. By 2004, there were campers spread “wall to wall” over 80 acres of land.

Performers will include headliner Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Vincent is billed as the Grammy Winning Queen of Bluegrass - “a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest shows in any genre of music,” and the Most Award Winning Band in Bluegrass Music History.

For complete lineup and see http://www.turkeytrackbluegrass.com/id11.html

Free Concert

Enjoy an electrifying performance by piano-rocker Jason D. Williams in a free concert on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. Known for his lively stage show, he’s bringing his raucous blend of rock ‘n’ roll, country, & boogie to Lee Creek Tavern at the Chrokee Casino and Hotel in Roland, Okla.