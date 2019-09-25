Here are some of the other entertainment options going on this weekend a short distance from south Logan County.

Hawk Watch

A hawk watch will be held at Mount Magazine State Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 26-29. Meet at the gazebo parking area on Cameron Bluff Overlook Drive. Watch for a white park van.

Many animals migrate southward over Mount Magazine in September. Join a park interpreter and other bird enthusiasts to watch from the high cliffs of Cameron Bluff for birds of prey flying by, sometimes at eye level. Help identify and tally hawks, falcons, eagles, and other migrating wildlife.

Little Theatre

The Fort Smith Little Theatre, located at 401 North Sixth Street in Fort Smith is presenting “Born Yesterday” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28.

A wealthy but crude businessman, on a trip to the nation’s capital, is socially embarrassed by his ditzy, uncultured showgirl blonde girlfriend. He hires a reporter to “teach her the ropes,” a decision he later regrets when she becomes more savvy, questions his unscrupulous business deals, and falls in love with her tutor. This well-written script was the basis for a popular movie in 1950 and a remake in 1993.

Tickets are $12 for all performances. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 783-2966, ext. 2, and at fslt.org. Admission also is be season tickets.

Visit the FSLT - Fort Smith Little Theatre Facebook page for information.

Blue Lion Bluegrass

The seventh annual Season at The Blue Lion, part of the 39th annual Season of Entertainment at UAFS, will start on Sept. 26 with, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, a dynamic bluegrass band with an unmatched following and a direct, soulful sound that demands to be played loud.

The Blue Lion is located at 101 North 2nd Street in Forst Smith. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Rev. Peyton is renowned as the world’s foremost country blues finger-style picker, and his Big Damn Band is known for its live shows. Beside the legendary Rev. Payton, his wife, “Washboard” Breezy Peyton plays with all the nuance and percussive power of a New Orleans drum line, while Max Senteney plays a lean drum kit including a 5-gallon maple syrup bucket.

Together they play Peyton’s wildman country blues that reference ZZ Top as much as they do Bukka White. Tickest are available at https://uafs.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1427&r=5df5da8a7a9142c1878360c964e10a81

Fan Appreciation At The Races

A fan appreciation tailgate party, complete with drivers’ autographs will be held at Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren on Sept. 28.

A free barbeque will be available from 4 until 6 p.m., featurein beef or pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, desserts and drinks in the grandstand area. Attendees must have a pit pass or paid admission to the grandstands.

This is the final point race, with double points, with races beginning at 7:30. All classes race plus the sooner late models will return.