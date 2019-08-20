A skilled acrobatic team featured on TV's "America's Got Talent," a new tiger act, musical performances, the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event, food, carnival rides and more have been tapped to help make the 2019 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair a must-do activity for all ages, according to one official.

Set to take place Sept. 20-28 at Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Blvd., the all-ages fair will include the Xtreme Bulls event, the ZuZu African Acrobats, the Neger's Tigers show, a livestock show, carnival rides, fair food, free Midway shows, multi-genre concerts and more, said Kelly Clark, chairman for the fair.

"We're excited about the new things that we will have at this year's Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair," he said. "We have a new tiger act this year, Neger's Tigers, that will be exciting for everyone to see, and those who are familiar with 'America's Got Talent' will like to see the ZuZu African Acrobats. Both of those shows will be among the great things to be experienced at our fair.

"And we also have a new Battle of the Bands event that will be tied to our fair," Clark added. "It will be a free Battle of the Bands event — the doors will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 for this at Temple Live — and the winner of that will get to perform at the fair before Shaman's Harvest on Sept. 26."

Singers and musicians interested in entering the Battle of the Bands can submit one original song and one cover song to ArklahomaGrown@gmail.com. The deadline for entries is Aug. 30.

"Shaman's Harvest is a great band that is from our neighboring state, Missouri, and having them will be fun," Clark said. "And that will be a fun thing for a local band to get to open for them. That is something that will make the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair fun and unique for people."

The fair also will include the annual Youth Talent Competition, the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair Pageant, creative art competitions and displays, games and concerts. The concerts will include Grupo Mojado at 9 p.m. Sept. 20; the Roots and Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin at 8 p.m. Sept. 21; and Shaman's Harvest at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.

The upcoming concerts are free with paid gate admission; gate admission will be $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger.

"We're also thrilled to have the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event coming to our fair," said Randy Mizell, chairman for the Xtreme Bulls portion. "It's going to be a really good event. It's right at the end of the PRCA season — the end of September is the end of their fiscal year — so their riders are trying to win and make points to make it to the Las Vegas finals.

"The Xtreme Bulls will have the top guys in the country," he added. "The top 15 riders go to Las Vegas, and last year, we had several of the top riders in the country at our fair. We'll also have some of the top riders here again, so that will be good for people to see."

Also geared to please area residents and visitors seeking live entertainment will be the fair's annual Youth Talent Show, which will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Clark said.

"It's a fun way to showcase talent," he said.

Those wishing to demonstrate their talent during the Youth Talent Show can email ArkansasOklahomaFair.com to enter. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Sept. 20. An entry fee of $25 per division is required of contestants.

Registration forms for the 2019 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair Pageant also can be obtained at the fair's website. Sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the pageant will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 28. The deadline to enter the pageant is Sept. 20.

Tickets for fair admission, carnival rides and more can be purchased at ArkansasOklahomaFair.com and Buy.KisTicket.com. Online tickets can be redeemed at the park's Ticket Box Office beginning Sept. 16; tickets won't be mailed, according to the fair's website.

Tickets also can be purchased at the gate during the fair. Those seeking more information can visit the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair Facebook page.

"We also want people to know that safety is a big concern for us here at the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair," Clark said. "We'll be enhancing our safety program here at the fair, making sure that everyone is safe.

"With some of the things happening in the world, we want to make sure that everyone is safe," he added. "Now I'm not saying people should be scared, because I want people to have fun and enjoy themselves at the fair. We just want to provide a safe environment for our patrons and for our workers. We want everyone to enjoy this year's Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair."