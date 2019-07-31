Here are some of the entertainment options going on a short distance from south Logan County.

Beauty and the Beast

The Fort Smith Little Theatre production of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast will continue through Aug. 10.

The production will run at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 31 and Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10. Attendees may be seated starting at 6:45. There will also be a matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 4 with attendees permitted to take seats at 1:15.

From a book by Linda Woolverton, with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice the play is a “tale as old as time” with beautiful music enjoyed by all ages. Belle, an intelligent young woman in a provincial French town, encounters the Beast who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Can the Beast learn to love and be loved to end the curse? Time is running out.

The ticket prices is $20. For tickets call 479-783-2966, Extension 2, or visit www.fslt.org.

Watermelon Day

Come celebrate National Watermelon Day at Crabtree Farms Produce, located at 3101 Westville Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3. There will be lots of fun watermelon activities, face painting, free hot dogs, watermelon slices, and more.

Drop In And Draw

Drop by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum every Thurdsay from 1 to 3 p.m. for a chance to hone your skills. RAM provides a live model and studio space free for artists. Bring your own materials, easels are provided. All are welcome.

Jurassic Adventure

My Jurassic Adventure featuring moving, breathing and walking dinosaurs, will visit Kay Rodgers Park on Aug. 3 and 4. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. For more information visit http://www.myjurassicadventure.com/

Tickets for the event are available at the door or online at https://jurassic-adventure.ticketleap.com/kay-rodgers-park/

Free Concerts

Montgomery-Gentry will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Insider, a Tom Petty tribute band will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.