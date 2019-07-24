Here are some of the entertainment options going on a short distance from south Logan County.

Pearcemaker Festival

The 5th Annual Peacemaker Festival is happening at the Riverfront Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas July 26 and 27.

The festival wil feature Robert Earl Keen. Ryan Bingham, Josh Abbott Band, Lucero, North Mississippi Allstars, Samantha Fish, William Clark Green, Dylan Earl and JD Clayton.

Tickets on sale now at peacemakerfest.com/tickets

Beauty and the Beast

The Fort Smith Little Theatre will present Disney’s Beauty And The Beast starting July 25 at 7:30.

Following the gala opening night Thursday, the production will run at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 26, 27, 31 and August 1-3 and 8-10. Attendees may be seated starting at 6:45. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. onSunday s July 28 and Aug. 4 with attendees permitted to taks seats at 1:15.

From a book by Linda Woolverton, with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice the play is a “tale as old as time” with beautiful music enjoyed by all ages. Belle, an intelligent young woman in a provincial French town, encounters the Beast who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Can the Beast learn to love and be loved to end the curse? Time is running out.

Tickets for the gala are $35 and for all other performances the ticket price is $20. For tickets call 479-783-2966, Extension 2, or visit www.fslt.org.

Sweet Treat

July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate it than to attend the Fort Smith Trolley Museum’s Fourth Annual Sweet Treat Trolley Ice Cream Sunday. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, July 28, in the Charles Winters Library, located on museum grounds.

For a $5 donation you can make your own ice cream sundae, eat a cookie, and take all the trolley rides you want! Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and ice cream sundaes will be available until they are gone. Trolley rides will continue until 5:00 pm. Why not take a break from the summer heat and join us for a sweet treat?

Clique

World premiere of a brand new, original musical through the Fort Smith Community School of the Arts, sponsored by an AEGIS grant. CSA is located at 2701 Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith. Performances are at 6 p.m. on July 25 and 2 p.m. on July 26.

The production presents a group of high school band geeks who get together to form their very own rock band. They suddenly skyrocket to fame with songs about being true to yourself even when mistreated. Now they must decide: when the people who have ignored or pushed you around your whole life suddenly idolize you, what do you do? The musical presents a message of compassion and hope in a pop-rock style that young people identify with. The presentation is set in such a way to be appropriate for audiences of all ages. Catchy tunes, a great storyline, and high energy dancing is all part of the show.

For mor einformation call (479) 434-2020 or email info@csafortsmith.org.