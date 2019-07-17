Here are some of the entertainment options going on a short distance from south Logan County.

Celebrate The Peach

The Peach Festival board invites everyone to join them at the 78th Annual Johnson County Peach Festival July 18-20. The festival began in 1938 and is now the oldest festival in the state.

The first Peach festival was held at Ludwig and was sponsored by the Johnson County Fruit Growers Association. The festival was attended by several thousand visitors including the Governor at the time, Carl Bailey. Bailey crowned Inez Mane Bohannon as the first festival queen.

Now, 78 years later, the festival is still going strong. This year there will be talented musicians and singers, fun and games on the square in Clarksville and food and craft vendors.

Views From On High

Observe the sunset over the Arkansas River Valley as a Mount Magazine State Park interpreter highlights the points of interest and views in the valley below and mountains beyond. This program is weather-dependent.

Meeting at the first overlook on Cameron Bluff Overlook Drive by 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

Because Mount Magazine State Park is located far from big cities, it has unparalleled night sky viewing. At 9 p.m. on July 19, weather permitting, explore the night sky with a park interpreter for an excellent observation of stars, constellations, and planets. Feel free to bring binoculars, telescopes, blankets, or lawn chairs.

Free Trolley/West End Rides

Enjoy a free ride on the historic trolley in Fort Smith on the third Thursday of the month, July 18. Watch out for Indian Territory pistoliers who try to rob the trolley as it winds through beautiful downtown Fort Smith. Rides sponsored by Frontier Engineering.

Also visit The Park at West End for 3rd Thursday where children 12 and under can ride free thanks to the generosity of General Pallets and Phil and Kim White.

Free Concert

Asleep at the Wheel will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla. at 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20.

Asleep at the Wheel has won nine Grammy Awards, has released 20 albums, and had more than 21 singles on the Billboard country charts.

Attendees must be at least 21.