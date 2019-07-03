If you don’t get enough fireworks and independence celebrations tonight at Bearcat Stadium (see story), there are plenty of other activities going on a short distance from south Logan County.

Wells Lake Family Fun Day

Join the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July for a family day at Wells Lake where they will offer fishing, canoes, and other outdoor family activities for all ages.

Admission is free. For more information call 479-452-3993.

Freedom Fest

Greenwood’s annual Freedom Fest will be held on July 4th on the town square.

Although the color guard will post the colors at 9:45 a.m., which will be followed by live music all day, the event actually begins with the Freedom Fest 5K run at 7 a.m.

Performers include RC and the Blues Bandits, Sweet River Band, circus act Inspyral, Soul’d Out, Boom Kinetic, and headliner the Klocks, followed by a fireworks show.

Also in attendance will be the newly crowned 2019 Miss Arkansas, who is a Greenwood native.

There will also be craft and other vendors and food vendors.

Liberty Festival

The inaugural Alma Liberty Festival will be July 6th at the Alma Aquatic Park.

There will be plenty of family-fun activities from 5 to 8 p.m. such as bounce-arounds, an obstacle course, a dunk tank, and other kid-friendly games. There will be competitive races such as an egg toss and wheelbarrow race. The Alma PD and the Alma FD will battle in a tug of war.

There will be food trucks and other food vendors present for the entirety of the event, and of course the night will end with the Mayor’s fireworks at 9:15pm which promises to be the best firework display we’ve ever had!

Shuttles will be picking up and dropping off all night starting at 5 p.m. at the Alma Intermediate School, Alma Middle School, Grace Church, and the First Baptist Church. Handicapped parking will be limited at the Alma Aquatic Park.

Firecracker Special

Join for the 48th year of saluting America with one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area at the mighty Tri-State Speedway! The show will be set to patriotic music as we honor our friend and former racer, Curtis Tennant.

Plus, there will be point racing in all regular classes, including NexGens, Factory Stocks, Super Stocks, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and the always fast USRA Modifieds.

Pits will open at 4 p.m. with the stands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7 with racing at 7:30.

Pit passes will be $30 for adults and $15 for kids (6-12). Stands will be $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65+) while kids 10 and under and all military (past or present with proof of service) will get in free.