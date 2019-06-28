Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Annabelle Comes Home — Vera Farmiga ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters") and Patrick Wilson ("Aquaman") star in this horror film from creators Gary Dauberman and James Wan. A teenger and her friend, while babysitting the daughter of Lorraine and Ed Warren, are confronted by a doll with an evil spirit. Also stars Mckeena Grace, Madison Iseman, Michael Cimino and Samara Lee. (R)

Yesterday — Himesh Patel portrays a struggling musician who discovers that he is the only person who remembers The Beatles, and wonders if he should claim their music as his own. Co-stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran, Sophia Di Martino, Camilla Rutherford and Karma Sood. (PG-13)

Now Playing

Aladdin — A good-natured street urchin competes against a power-obsessed Grand Vizier for a magic lamp that has the ability to make one's deepest wishes become reality in director Guy Ritchie's new live-action remake. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomis Scott, Marwan Kenzari and Jordan A. Nash. (PG)

Anna — Anna Poliatova harbors a dark secret that includes incredible strength and skills in this new action-thriller that stars Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Anna Krippa and Luke Evans. Anna has the potential to become one of the most talented — and most feared — assassins for the government. (R)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Iron Man and other heroes regroup for a second shot at taking down Thanos. (PG-13).

Booksmart — Two brainy high school students realized they could have played more and concentrated less on homework. Stars Kaitylyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikus, Lisa Kudrwo, Willl Forte and Molly Gordon. (R)

Brightburn — A child crash-lands on Earth, but instead of acting as good-hearted superhero, he harbors evil tendencies. (R)

Captain Marvel — The Marvel Universe's strongest hero battles opponents and seeks her history. (PG-13)

Child's Play — A young boy is given a new doll for his birthday by his mother, but both of them are unaware of the evil nature that resides inside the new doll. Stars Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Tim Matheson, Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Beatrice Kitsos and Gabriel Bateman. (R)

Dark Phoenix — When Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops strange, sinister-like powers, the X-Men are forced to determine if the life of one of their team members is more important than all of humankind. Co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult and Alexandra Shipp. (PG-13)

Dumbo — A young elephant has the ability to fly and could help a struggling circus. (PG)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe star in the newest film about the giant, fire-breathing creature, who could collide with Mothra, King Ghidorah and other large, vicious beasts. (PG-13)

The Hustle — Tired of being taken advantage of by men, two women (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) up their antics as scam artists in Chris Addison's new comedy. The duo hope to get a bit of revenge on males who are less than honest. (PG-13)

The Intruder — A young married couple (Meagan Good, Michael Ealy) is confronted by an assertive man (Dennis Quaid) who claims he owns their land in director Deon Taylor's new thriller. The man sold the couple their new house, but he refuses to give up the property. (PG-13)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Following the killing of a member of the international assassin's guild, skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) flees from hit men and women. Wick also learns that there is a $14 million price tag on his head. (R)

Late Night — Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow and Amy Ryan star in director Nisha Ganatra's new drama/comedy, which follows a host of a late-night show. The host begins to think that she may lose her long-running show. Also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Max Casella and Reid Scott. (R)

Ma — A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer), starving for attention, allows teenagers to party at her house. However, the young guests soon begin to question the motives of the home owner. Also stars Dante Brown, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller and Corey Fogelmanis. (R)

Men in Black: International — Protectors of the earth for many years, the Men in Black are now faced with what could be the biggest threat of their careers. A mole is suspected of working within the Men in Black organization and must be located. Stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Liam Neeson. (PG-13)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu — When a boy finds an intelligent, speaking Pikachu, the world of Pokemon becomes completely unpredictable. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe. (PG)

Rocketman — Director Dexter Fletcher's musical fantasy focuses on rock/pop legend Elton John and his rise to fame in the early and mid-1970s. Stars Taron Egerton, Gemma Jones, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Tom Bennett. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max, Chloe and the rest of the furry, four-legged gang return in this new animated sequel. The friendly animals find more fun and even more danger. Features the voices of Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford. (PG)

Shaft — Cyber security expert John Shaft Jr. (Jessie T. Usher) seeks the help and courage of his family in director Tim Story's latest film. John is hoping to uncover the truth about the death of a close friend. Co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Richard Roundtree, Regina Hall, Luna Lauren Velez, Matt Lauria, Method Man, Robbie Jones and Athena Akers. (R)

Shazam! — Billy is a young boy who becomes a superhero simply by saying one name. (PG-13)

Toy Story 4 — After a new toy named "Forky" gets separated from Woody and the friendly gang, a road trip with familiar faces and new friends begins to retrieve the lost toy in this new animated sequel from director Josh Cooley. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Annie Potts, Jordan Peele and Timothy Dalton. (G)