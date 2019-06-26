Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Gospel Concert

Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church in Charleston is proud to present The McKamey’s In Concert: Farewell to 60+ Years on Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. Doors Open at 5. The church is located at 29201 Highway 22, in Charleston, one half mile east of Bloomer

Tickets are $20 plus $2 handling fee and are general admission seating only and non-refundable. There will be no ticket sales At the door so for tickets contact Jody at 479-965-2212, or Jason at csfwbcmedia@gmail.com

Butterfly Walk

Join Lori Spencer, author of Arkansas Butterflies and Moths, and Master Naturalists for a butterfly walk at Ben Geren Golf Course. The golf course has been restoring native prairie on areas that have been out-of-play since 2016.

The group will begin at the club house and ride around in golf carts searching for butterflies and the plants they use.

To RSVP, please call the Ben Geren office at 479-646-2444 with Jay Randolph.

With questions, please email LFowler@QuailForever.org

Summer Musical

The Summer Community Theater will completes its presentation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma this weekend at the Center for the Arts, located at 2209 South Knoxville Avenue in Russellville.

Performances are set for Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Crappie Chat

Come chat with BoneHead Tackle’s Pro-Staffers, Josh Jones and Robert Carlile, for a fun and interactive event at Infinity Sports & Outdoors in Alma.

There is a $25 admission fee to confirm your reservation but 100 percent of the fee will be applied back towards BoneHead tackle merchandise at the event.

Infinity Sports & Outdoors will require you to pre-register as there is only room for 100 people at the event. The first 50 to register on-line will receive a BoneHead Swag Bag when signing in at the event! Register now: https://www.crappiechat.com/event-schedule/

Infinity Sports & Outdoors will be cooking out and providing the meal for the evening event for all attendees.