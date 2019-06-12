Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Cuckoo’s Nest

Members of the Fort Smith Little Theatre will continue their newest production, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” at 7:30 p.m. June 12-15, at the theater, 401 N. Sixth St.

In the story, Randle (John Hall) is short on patience but long on trying to get his way. He thinks his stay in the mental ward is the easiest path, but Randle is wrong, as Nurse Ratched (Cindy Clark) rules the psych ward in a tyrant-like fashion.

Motown To Metal

Coming back to the Center for the Arts in Russellville on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. is “On a Summers Night.” Join some of Arkansas’ finest musicians in an evening of music from Motown to Metal. This event is a fund raising concert to benefit Arkansas Center for Music Education. Be prepared to hear favorites from such artists as Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, the Temptations, and Michael McDonald all the way to Queen, TOTO, STYX, Loverboy, and BonJovi. Feel free to sing along with the band or get up and dance!

The two-hour show will include strobe and moving lights, along with non-toxic theatrical fog. Doors open at 6:15. For handicapped seating, call the Center box office at 479-498-6600.

Barge Fishing

You are invited to join the staff on our Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Education barge to navigate the Arkansas River and enjoy an evening fishing on the barge from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Admission is free but registration is required. Call 479-452-3993 for more information.

Fathers Day Trolley Ride

The Fort Smith Trolley Museum wants to make Father’s Day a special day for day. On Sunday, June 16, fathers and grandfathers will ride free when accompanied by paid fares. Fares must be paid on the streetcar and you must mention this special to the operator when you board. This is a great way to thank Dad and Grandfathers by inviting them to ride on a vintage streetcar.

The Fort Smith Trolley Museum is located at 100 S. Fourth Street in Fort Smith.