Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Cuckoo’s Nest

Members of the Fort Smith Little Theatre will stage their newest production, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” at 7:30 p.m. June 6-8 and June 12-15, and again at 2 p.m. June 9 at the theater, 401 N. Sixth St.

Written by K. Kesey and D. Wasserman, the show is “a classic” that deserves to be seen and heard by anyone who appreciates solid storytelling and fine acting, said Summer Robinson, who is directing the production.

In the story, Randle (John Hall) is short on patience but long on trying to get his way. He thinks his stay in the mental ward is the easiest path, but Randle is wrong, as Nurse Ratched (Cindy Clark) rules the psych ward in a tyrant-like fashion.

Lum & Abner Festival

Mena’s signature event, the 42nd Annual Lum & Abner Festival will be June 7 and 8, at Janssen Park in Mena.

This event is sponsored by the Mena Advertising & Promotion Commission and has been steadily growing year after year and organizers anticipate 2019 to be one for the books.

The schedule includes a 3-on-3 basketball touranament, a 5K, fishing derbies, dog frisbee show, hot dog eating contests, pie eating contests, chicken drops and more. See the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LumandAbnerFestival/ for a complete schedule.

Live entertainment is a huge part of the event as it runs all day-both days of the festival.

Gospel Concert

Enjoy a Saturday Night with Southern gospel music with multi-award winning soloist Joseph Habedank and super-talented trio, 11th Hour at Two Rivers High School in Ola on Saurday, June 8. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 to $25 and Eventbrite through a Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2459446520754068/

Free Concert

Mark Chestnutt will perform a free concert at Gilley’s, inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 8. Attendees must be 21.

Chesnutt is one of country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic country singer of the first order and some of country musics most elite entertainers from George Jones to George Strait echo this sentiment.

Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. Country music critics and fans alike need look no further when it comes to country music basics.