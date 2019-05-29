Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Brews & Blues

Prestonrose Farm is excited to announce its first ever Brews & Blues on 22 Craft Beer Fest Saturday, June 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Paris.

Prestonrose pwner Liz Preston said that Prestonrose Farm and Brewing Company wanted to provide a unique experience for the community and craft beer lovers. The event is limited to ages 21 and over.

Twelve Arkansas breweries are scheduled to serve beer samplings at the event. The event will also feature music by local Arkansas artists. The performers will be Kenny Mann and the Rev David Ashcroft who will start off the fest at 4 p.m., followed by William Blackart at 5 p.m., Adam Faucett at 6 p.m., and Typsy Gypsy closing out the event at 7 p.m.

In addition to music and beer, Brews & Blues on 22 event will also host food trucks and camping for anyone who wishes to spend the night.

Old Fort Days

The 86th Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith started on Monday and will contine at 7:30 p.m. nightly through June 1 at Kay Rodgers Park.

Since 1933, Fort Smith has been home to one of Arkansas’ most exciting rodeos. Each year cowboys from all over the world compete for one of largest prize purses in Arkansas.

You’ll see some the rankest bulls and broncs in America. Events include saddle bronc riding, bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and crowd favorite mutton bustin’.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the rodeo and the free entertainment on the Old Fort Days Stage before the rodeo.

Knap In

All are welcome to the 4th annual Renegade Ranch KNAP-IN in Mena from 9 a.m. ot 9 p.m. on May 31 and June 1. The ranch is located at 3700 Highway 88 East in Mena.

There is no admission charge and there will be lots of food and modern craftsmen recreating and knapping stone tools of the past and also arts and crafts.

Everyone has traditionally enjoyed the chance to see and learn about Indian heritage.

Lodging and campsites are available. Call 479-216-0155. You can also dig for artifacts or bring a four-wheerler trailer for a $10 fee.

Free Concert

Stoney Larue will perform a free concert inside Centerstage at the Choctaw Casino and Resport in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 1. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Independently charged, LaRue has sold over 300,000 records over his career and plays 200-plus shows a year. His songs have seen the top of the charts, most recently his hit “Golden Shackles” from his eOne Music debut, Aviator, in 2014.