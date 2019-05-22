Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The Fort Smith National Cemetery will be the site of a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. The event is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1322 and Unit 14 VFW Riders Group.

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May. Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. Service Members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

Bigfoot Car Crush

The legendary Monster Truck Bigfoot will be on display at Cogswell Motors all day on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25. On Saturday afternoon there will be a car crush.

MMAX

MMA Xtreme Fighting Championships is hosting Guns and Hoses Heroes at the Fort Smith Convention Center at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, to play host to such a prestigious event to honor our local, national, and world renowned heroes — from the men and women seen daily risking it all in the red, white, and blue, to the ones not not by serving abroad.

A charity auction will take place over the course of the event to raise as much money to split between multiple charities.

80s Movie Trivia

The 80s: A time of big hair, gnarly music and, like, totally rad movies. Do you find yourself wondering why Andie didn’t pick Duckie? Or how a town can in anyway enforce a “no dancing” law? Or do you long for the days where a boom box, a Peter Gabriel song and arm strength was all you needed to win your love back?

If so, the 80’s Movies Trivia Night at the Courtyard by Marriot, located at 900 Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith, is for you at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23. Sign up on your own or with the entire family — it’s a kid friendly atmosphere, with dinner and drink specials. Prizes for the Winners.

SUP Yoga

Come enjoy a Stand Up Paddleboard yoga class on Wells Lake at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith. The cost $35 for 90 minutes. There are classes at 10 and noon on May 25 and many other Saturdays.

The SUP board provided. If you can sit on a sup board, you can do yoga on one, according to organizers. Come in workout clothes and bring water shoes that you will take off once you are on the board. Also bring sunscreen, towel, and water to stay hydrated.

Attendees must preregister because there are only three spots available per class. Send a message to the event page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/598862523930444/?event_time_id=598864010596962 with any questions.

Free Concert

Those “Searchin’ For A Rainbow,” may have hit the jackpot in Lee Creek Tavern on Sunday, May 26, when the multiplatinum-selling group The Marshall Tucker Band stops by for a free show.

The performance kicks off at 8 p.m. and is standing room only.

