Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Volunteer on Mountain

A trail work day will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Mount Magazine State Park.

Park trails are in need of some maintenance so visitors may fully enjoy their outdoor experience. You can help! Volunteers will team up to repair and improve several sections of trails. Get in on the action to show your appreciation for the park and its hiking facilities. Contact the park for more information. Meet at the Greenfield pavilion at 9 a.m.

Jazz Catz

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Jazz Catz and Jazz Band will perform a diverse repertoire of charts for the Spring Jazz Show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18. The concert will take place in the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center, located at 55 S. 7th Street. Tickets are $8 for general admission and free for UAFS students and employees.

The show will feature guest performer Troy Breaux, percussion instructor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Previously teaching Auburn University and the University of Tennessee, the accomplished drummer and keys performer will perform with both the Jazz Catz and the UAFS Jazz Band.

The Jazz ensemble will present music written by Dominic Spera, Don Rader, Pat Metheny and Victor Lopez, while the Jazz Catz will sing an array of genres including swing, hip-hop, Latin jazz, ballads and more, from 1940s jazz to the classic pop hits of the Beach Boys and Norah Jones

The concert is part of Season of Entertainment 38, a yearlong lineup of entertainment sponsored by UAFS featuring a variety of plays, musicals and symphonic performances.

For ticket information contact the UAFS Box Office at 479-788-7300 or http://tickets.uafs.edu. For more information about the concert, contact Bailey at 479-788-7554.

National Junior Ranger Day

Saturday, April 20 is National Junior Ranger Day, the beginning of National Park Week, and a National Park entrance fee free day at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Throughout the day there will be special activities for children of all ages to enjoy, such as the Junior Ranger program, a park ranger uniform and living history try-on station, arts and crafts.

Live Music Festival

Outsiders Ent and Zerotonin Productions is presenting the inaugural Grass Roots Music and Art Festival to be held at Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground near Ruday on April 19-21. Come help us grow this event by supporting local musicians and artists. This will be a multi-stage event with one stage having live bands and the other electronic dance music.

Admission prices are $20 for a day pass (10 a.m. to3 a.m.); $45 for a weekend pass, which includes camping; or $95 for RV camping with weened admission included.

To see the band and artist lists visit https://www.facebook.com/events/330818771098482/