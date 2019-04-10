Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

The Graduate

The Fort Smith Little Theatre, located at 401 N. Sixth Street in Fort Smith, contunes it production of “The Graduate” at 7:30 p.m. April 10-13.

Tickets for teh performances are $12. Tickets can be purchase by calling (479) 783-2966 ext. 2 and at FSLT.org. Admission also is by Fort Smith Little Theatre season ticket.

Visit the Fort Smith Little Theatre Facebook page for information.

Fly Fishing Demo Day

Come to the Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, located at 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 12, to enjoy an evening of fly fishing at Wells Lake with The Woodsman Co., Trout Unlimited, and factory reps from Sage, Redington, and Rio Products.

Cast any Sage or Redington fly rod in the 2019 lineup. Bring your own rod and try out any Rio fly line of your choice.

Food and door prizes will be available.

Time for Piano

The Fort Smith Convention and Fort Smity Symphony are hosting Time for Piano with Tony DeSare on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the most lyrical singing and piano playing on the concert stage today, DeSare is considered to be one of the most prominent rising stars in the jazz and symphonic world. He is at home with a wide variety of music and has been a featured artist throughout the world and with numerous symphony orchestras.

The Symphony will also perform classical greatest hits by Offenbach, Tchaikovsky, and Liszt.

Free Concert

Tracy Bryd will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola at 9 p.m. on April 12.

Byrd has always been something of a maverick. In an industry where careers are often decided in committee, Byrd has always held fast to his own creative vision and has never been afraid to take the road less traveled. That unbridled spirit again prevails on his newest release, “Different Things.”

Not only does Byrd continue to deliver no-holds-barred country music, he does so while embarking on a new business model that is setting the standard for artists in today’s competitive music industry.