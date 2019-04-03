Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

The Graduate

The Fort Smith Little Theatre, located at 401 N. Sixth Street in Fort Smith, will present “The Graduate” at 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 and April 10-13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Tickets for the opening-night gala on April 4 are $27. Tickets for all other performances are $12. Tickets can be purchase by calling (479) 783-2966 ext. 2 and at FSLT.org. Admission also is by Fort Smith Little Theatre season ticket.

Feed the Hungry Concert

BPM Events is hosting the 2019 feed the hungry concert featuring souther gospel performers Brian Free and Assurance, and Mark Bishop at the Alma Performing Arts Center, located at 103 East Main Street in Alma at 7 p.m. on Thurdsay, April 4.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and are available available online at tickets.com, bpmpresents.com or facebook.com/bpmpfs; or by phone at 479-883-8131. Groups of 10 or more will receive two free tickets.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

The Russellville Symphony Guild presents the ASO in concert with Philip Mann conducting on Saturday, April 6, at the Whitherstpoon Building on the campus of Arkansas Tech University.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children K-12. Tech and UACCM students receive free admission with a valid student identifications. These tickets may be purchased at the door.

Reserved tickets, which include a pre-concert reception at Lake Point Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m., are $30, and should be purchased in advance. To purchase advance tickets, call 479-880-7523 or stop by Brown & Brown Insurance at 706 West Main in Russellville.

Cinderella

Cinderella will be performed at the Arkansas Best Corporation Performing Arts Center at the Arcbest Corporation Performing Arts Center Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, at 2:30 p.m. Cinderella, the Prince, and all their friends, even the step-sisters, invite you to join them for one delightful performance at 2:30 pm.

Tickets on sale now at www.waballet.org. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children and students (infant through university age with a valid student ID). Immediately after the performance, there will be a meet and greet with the cast and photo opportunities. Please plan ahead for parking.