Here are a few of the events taking place within, or a short distance from the south Logan County area in the coming week.

Faculty Showcase

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will host a Music Faculty Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, located at 101 N. 2nd Street.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of music ranging from Baroque to 21st-century styles and jazz, performed by faculty members in the university’s Department of Music. Mayor George McGill will serve as master of ceremonies

“The Music Faculty Showcase is a time-honored tradition at UAFS. It is a chance for the music faculty to give back to their students and the campus community as they share their artistry with all of us,” said Dr. Christopher Barrick, head of the Department of Music.

The performance is part of Season of Entertainment 38, a yearlong lineup of entertainment sponsored by UAFS featuring a variety of plays, musicals and symphonic performances.

For more information on the concert, contact Barrick at christopher.barrick@uafs.edu or 479-788-7547.

Exhibit Opening

From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread and R. C. Gamble, a new exhibit at the Fort Smith Museum of History will feature a wonderful collection of Bee Bumble and the Stingers memorabilia loaned by museum volunteer Mark Potter. The opening reception is Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 pm.

Bee Bumble and the Stingers were a Fort Smith based band, headed by R. C. Gamble, known for “taking classical songs and messing them up.” “Flight of the Bumble Bee” and “Nutcracker Suite” became hits as “Bumble Boogie” and “Nut Rocker.” After “Nut Rocker” hit number one in England, Bee Bumble and the Stingers headed overseas for their first tour. The Stingers opening act at The Cavern in Liverpool was a small quartet called “The Beatles.” How cool is that?

After the tour, Bee Bumble and the Stingers returned home to Arkansas, going their separate ways, but continuing in music. Eventually, R. C. Gamble opened a venue, The Beehive, which became a well-known Fort Smith hot spot, giving bands and members of Bee Bumble and the Stingers a permanent place to play. In the 1970s, The Cornbread formed following Bee Bumble and the Stingers.

The exhibit and opening reception are included with museum admission. The exhibit will run through March 30.

Chocooalooza

Chocooalooza will be held at the Hughes Community Center, located at 1000 East Parkway Drive in Russellville on Feb. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event offers all the chocolate you can eat on premises for $5. All proceeds go to benefit foster children of the River Valley. The event is sponsored be Royal Family Kids Camp and Teen Reach Adventure Camp.

Free Concert

Restless Heart will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., located at 3400 Choctaw Road at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2. Attendees must be 21.

Restless Heart has released seven studio albums, two greatest-hits albums, and a live album which is only available on their website. Their second through fifth albums are all certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and 26 of their singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including six that reached number one.

Four of their country releases also crossed over to the Adult Contemporary chart, with two of those (“I’ll Still Be Loving You” in 1986 and “When She Cries” in 1992) also reaching top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band also had a number 1 on Adult Contemporary in 1993 with “Tell Me What You Dream”, a collaboration with smooth jazz saxophonist Warren Hill.”