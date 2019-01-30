Even Will Arnett hasn’t yet figured out if people know him better for the combination of his face and his voice or just for his voice. In the two decades that he’s made his living as an actor, he’s appeared regularly in both live action and animated projects.



The former includes TV guest spots galore, ranging from “Sex and the City” and “The Sopranos” to “30 Rock” as well as feature film roles in “Blades of Glory,” “Jonah Hex,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He’s been equally busy with the latter, letting his voice do the acting on TV in “BoJack Horseman” and on the big screen in “Ratatouille,” “Despicable Me,” and “The Nut Job.”



The animated film that was to push him and his then-wife Amy Poehler into animated stardom - “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” - was scrapped, then retooled without Arnett and Poehler, but his brush with it eventually led him to the role of Batman in “The Lego Movie” (2014), “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017), and now “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” Arnett, 48, spoke about getting his start in acting and about playing Batman by phone from Los Angeles.



Q: You studied acting in New York about 30 years ago, but were only landing voiceover parts in commercials. How did that lead to “proper” acting roles?

A: The first gig I ever got as a voiceover artist was for Harvard Community Health Plan in Boston. “We’re what health care SHOULD be.” After that, I did everything from Evian, to Lay’s Potato Chips to Hershey’s candy to Lockheed Martin. That kept the juices flowing, and I eventually had the experience of working with my voice and an understanding of a relationship to a microphone. Then I started working as an actor, and by the time I did my first animated film - I had a small part in “Ice Age 2” - I was able to apply some of what I learned as an actor and what I learned as a voiceover artist, and bring those two things together. I think that’s partly why I feel fairly comfortable doing animated films.



Q: OK, so Phil Lord and Chris Miller were writing and directing “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” You and Amy get hired for it, then you lose the gig, then years later you get hired when they’re making “The Lego Movie.” Please fill in the blanks.

A: There was initially a version of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” over at Sony. Amy and I were voicing the two characters in it. We worked on it for a few months, but then the studio decided they wanted to go with a much lighter-hearted version than what Phil and Chris had initially planned. It was a much darker story, and they wanted to go with something that was more family friendly. So, we got a call from the guys, and they said that had to make this change, and we parted ways. It was a real bummer. I saw them once in a while over the years and they would always say, “We’re really sorry that didn’t work out,” and I would say, “Come on, don’t worry about it.” Then one day they called and said, “We’re making ‘The Lego Movie,’ we want you to be Batman, and we promise nothing will happen, you’re the guy.” I didn’t even know what “Lego Movie” meant, but I said, “I’m in.”



Q: What were the initial discussions like as far as how you would play him?

A: We knew we wanted him to be kind of brooding, but we weren’t sure to what extent. Phil and Chris were always up in the booth with me, and we ended up kind of just messing around, and I drew from a couple different previous Batmen. What we landed on was that the more gravitas that I gave it and the more seriously I took everything, the funnier it would be.



Q: You get to sing again in the new film, in the duet with Tiffany Haddish. You’ve made it clear in the past that you’re not a big fan of your singing voice. Are you OK with it now?

A: (Laughs) Let me put it this way: I would never call myself a singer. I have tremendous respect for people who sing, and I’m not one of those people who say, “Oh, sure, I can do that!” What they do is fantastic, and it’s an art. But I’m happy with the way it turned out in the film. Everyone was really patient with me, in terms of getting the song down. It’s very goofy, and it was fun.



Q: Your IMDB page lists an upcoming TV project: “Riviera,” in which you play Jeff. What’s “Riviera” and who is Jeff?

A: It’s a big, over-the-top, fantastical, beautiful to look at nighttime drama set in the south of France amongst a bunch of really rich people living there. Jeff is kind of the classic American, and is a little bit of the voice of reason. It’s coming out in May on Sky Atlantic out of the UK, and I think they’ll have a distributor in the States.



Q: Are you enjoying doing live action TV?

A: Well, do you like glossy, beautiful locations with people saying snarky things to each other and then getting in helicopters and Ferraris and driving away? I know I do.



“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” opens on Feb. 8.

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.