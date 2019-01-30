Blues artist Patrick Recob, a front man, vocalist and bassist, will perform at the Subiaco Performing Arts Center, Centenary Hall tonight, Jan. 30. The show begins at 7:45.

Recob is an “old soul,” and while that phrase gets bandied about, in Recob’s case, it rings true. His debut album, Perpetual Luau, is testament. Here is a talented, blues multi-instrumentalist, that in all respects should have been sharing stages with the Chicago greats 60 years ago.

If he’d been alive then, that is.

Currently based in Kansas City, Recob has an impressive résumé. A member of the Gary Primich Band in the mid-90s, he then spent nearly a decade with Lee McBee & The Confessors. After McBee’s passing in 2014, he took over vocals for the group, and also plays with Hank Mowery & The Hawktones.

As infomercial guru, Ron Popeil would say, “But wait. There’s more!” Recob has recorded with Steve Gerard & The National Debonaires, and Smokin’ Joe Kubek and Bnois King. He’s toured with James Harman, and several other groups, and, is a much sought after session musician.

Roy Goetz, director of the Subiaco Jazz Ensemble commented, “We were incredibly fortunate to have Patrick and his band perform here. It’s a joy to continue our tradition of hosting world class blues musicians here at the abbey.” The concert is free and open to the public.

Subiaco has been host to several great blues artists over the past few years including Blind Mississippi Morris, Brad Web, Oreo Blue, Watermelon Slim, Trampled UnderFoot, Michael Burks, Danielle Nicole and Tinsley Ellis.