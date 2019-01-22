Here are a few of the events taking place within, or a short distance from the south Logan County area in the coming week.

An Evening With Kevin Johnson

Author Kevin Johnson invites everyone to a book discussion at the Booneville Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. The evening can include discussion on Johnson’s book, The Hill, along with a sharing stories about the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium, where the book is set. He also said that there may even be a little sneak peek of his next novel.

Tipsy Mockingbird Books will be providing snacks and beverages.

Mount Magazine Events

Meet in the Mount Magazine State Park Lodge lobby for a high point hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 .

Join a park interpreter on a short guided hike to the top of Signal Hill. Learn about the park’s history, habitat, and creatures as you climb to the highest point in the state. Admission is free.

Meet at the Brown Springs Picnic Area for a Bear Gap Expedition from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Explore a seldom visited area of Mount Magazine State Park. Investigate interesting geological, historical, and legendary features of this unique place. This area is not in our park brochures. Wear hiking boots and carry water. Admission is free.

Trout Fishing in America

Trout Fishing in America will perform at 7 p..m, Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center.

Arkansas-natives and four-time Grammy award nominees Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet are Trout Fishing in America. An eclectic folk/rock band is best known for their quirky and memorable children’s music such as “My Hair had a Party Last Night” and “When I was a Dinosaur.” Their music has won multiple Parents’ Choice and Indie awards.

In 2008, Performing Songwriter Magazine chose Trout Fishing in America as one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Artists in the past 15 years.

Contact the Greenwood Administration building at 479-996-4142, or visit greenwoodk12.com or etix.com for ticket information.

Trout Fishing In The Water

Members of the local Trout Unlimited chapter will be on site at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center to work with visitors on hands-on skill building with tying flies, fly casting, and more from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.