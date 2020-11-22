Crawford County
Bentonville Housing Partners III LP, Jim C. Petty, 812 Main St., Van Buren.
House Of 1000 Cookies LLC, Christopher Larue, 706 Red Hill Road, Alma.
Dawson Urruita PA, Dawson Urrutia, 6562 Broadleaf Drive, Alma.
Franklin County
Simply Risen Coffee LLC, Steven James Keller, 3501 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Johnson County
Woodard Auto Sales LLC, John S. Woodard, 8 Cedar Creek Drive, Clarksville.
Polk County
Black Bear Cabins LLC, Derek Murphree, 171 Gentle Lane, Mena.
Sebastian County
Hobbs Iron Works LLC, Lance Hobbs, 200 N. 18th St., Lavaca.
Magnolia Jane Properties LLC, Lyndsey Villines, 9708 Bramble Brae St., Fort Smith.
Big Sal's Tires LLC, Salomon D. Alvarenga, 2609 N. 38th St., Fort Smith.
Drive Hard Trucking LLC, Donald Leo Wilkinson, 1002 H St., Lot 11, Barling.
Second Story Counseling LLC, Robert Lee Crain, 820 S. 21st St., Fort Smith.
G&L Home Inspections LLC, Amanda Lyn Larru, 109 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
Three6Teen LLC, Lanea Yandell, 3721 Carthage St., Fort Smith.
American Chimney Cleaning Co. LLC, Jared Charles Barnes, 12220 Sycamore St., Fort Smith.
Britt Wilson Creative LLC, Brittany Wilson, 304 Rock Court, Lavaca.
Holistic Dietetics PLLC, Michael Collins, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 45, Fort Smith.
Root Rock LLC, 19 Court St., Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Riverfront RV Park LLC, Rick Griffin, 610 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.
Wholly Health & Wellness LLC, Shambrhee Burton, 3614 Edinburgh Drive, Fort Smith.