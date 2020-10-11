FAYETTEVILLE – Opening and running a small business can be a difficult process, with labor laws, taxes and other strains. However, when beer or wine is in the mix, things get much more complicated.

Craft beer is a growing market across the United States with the industry raking in $29.3 billion in sales in 2019. Candace L. Moon, owner and partner of The Craft Beer Attorney is aiming to help brewers and small business owners manage the intersection of their interests, having assisted over 450 breweries and breweries-in-planning nationwide.

"Working as a bartender during law school I met countless brewers and I realized there were no attorneys catering to this legally complicated industry," Moon said. "Over the past 11 years in this business I have helped brewers understand the legal process and risks associated with opening a brewery."

The National Agricultural Law Center is hosting a free webinar Oct. 21, in which Moon will discuss laws and considerations necessary for opening and running a craft beer brewery. Although her practice is focused on breweries, the topics Moon will cover often intersect with the legal considerations necessary for wineries and distilleries.

"There are numerous hurdles associated with opening a craft beer brewery or similar operation," said Harrison Pittman, Director of the NALC. "Legal considerations such as alcoholic beverage law, trademark law, and employment law are all issues that are important, yet complicated. We’re very excited to have Candace walk us through these issues and more."

Those interested can register free of charge at https://bit.ly/3mtuCJH.

For more information on the National Agricultural Law Center, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.