The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates the healthcare industry each year for the region in the month of September.

This year the month-long celebration will focus on healthcare industry workers, welcoming new physicians to the area, announcing the Physician of the Year recipient, and selection of weekly Healthcare Champions. The recognition efforts help to spotlight the vital segment of the regional workforce and the substantial value they bring to the entire Fort Smith Region, a chamber news release states.

"Fort Smith has a vibrant healthcare community," says Tim Allen, president and CEO, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Healthcare is absolutely key to economic development. Last year, Fort Smith Healthcare GDP was nearly $1 billion or about 10% of our total GDP for this region. Taking this opportunity to recognize and thank them for their work and for choosing Fort Smith is small in comparison to how they support the region."

Each year, the chamber’s Healthcare Committee names a "Physician of the Year."

The recipient is chosen based on the commitment and contribution they have made to the community. This year Dr. Lee Johnson was named as the 2020 Physician of the Year recipient. Johnson received notification of the award on Sept. 1.

Johnson serves as an emergency room physician in Fort Smith and is the medical director for both Fort Smith and Southwest EMS. He also serves as a state representative for District 75, serving portions of Sebastian and Crawford counties. He is a former member of the Good Samaritan Clinic’s board. As a state representative, Johnson serves on the House Public Health, Welfare & Labor Committee and the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee. He has also had leadership roles on Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s Emergency Services Department Committee, Constitution and Bylaws Committee, Peer Review Committee, and the Baptist Health-Van Buren Medical Executive Committee.

Johnson has been married for more than 25 years to Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a pediatrician. The couple has raised three children in Greenwood. Over the years, he’s also taken an active role in improving the area’s park system to provide healthy outlets for physical activity, which now seems more important than ever as people turn to the outdoors for a safe haven from the coronavirus pandemic, the news release points out. Johnson remains involved in the local school system as the volunteer physician for the Greenwood Bulldogs Athletics Program.

With his help, both Baptist Health and Mercy, along with county leaders, were able to open a call center and testing site to respond to this region’s overwhelming need to be screened after cases appeared in the River Valley and state leaders began to urge everyone to get tested. All the while, Lee Johnson was still required to report to Little Rock as a state representative. His connection to the State House, as well as Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s appointed committees, gave him the opportunity to plead for the supply needs of local hospitals and clinics. He has also continually provided support to first responders and emergency management, the release states.

"Any time you voice a problem or concern to him, the first words out of his mouth are ‘How can I help?’ or ‘What do you need me to do,’" said Joseph Kennon, director of Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s Emergency Department. "His commitment to helping others knows no bounds."

"Lee has been very involved in our community with not just Fort Smith EMS and the hospitals, but with the Department of Emergency Management of the handling of COVID-19," said Tim Hearn, executive director of Fort Smith EMS. "Lee showed forward thinking on the influx of patients and patients that may not need to be at the hospital but would call 911 concerned. Our medics were all given his personal cell that they were able to contact him at the scene of a call for consultation. Mobile software was installed for a direct connection to Johnson for COVID-19 patients. He certainly has a heart for our community. He has certainly gone above and beyond for not only us, but for our community."

Lee Johnson joins the ranks of past Physician of the Year award winners including Dr. Abdul-Nasser Adjei (2019), Dr. Tony Flippin (2018), Dr. Taylor Prewitt (2017), Dr. Cole Goodman (2016), and Dr. James Buie (2015).

"The Fort Smith Chamber is proud to recognize Dr. Lee Johnson as a local healthcare physician who has made significant contributions to healthcare in our region as its 2020 Physician of the Year recipient and to celebrate our regional healthcare industry throughout the month of September," the news release concluded.