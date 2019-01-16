The two Booneville junior girls’ games pretty well followed the same script: Booneville got out to a good lead and then their opponents put on a rally. In the game Monday at Paris, the Jr. LadyCats had overtime forced on them after giving up an 11-point lead, but Hayley Roberts hit a big shot in the extra session and BJH escaped with a conference win.

But after coming out red-hot at Perryville and holding the Lady Mustangs without a field goal in the first half, they let PJH back into the game and this time it bit them as Perryville came away with a 27-24 win. That dropped Booneville out of a second-place tie in the conference as they are now 8-3, 4-2 in the conference.

The boys saw an addition to the roster as Mason Goers made his Booneville debut after having to sit out the first half of the season with an injury. However, it was not enough as the team dropped decisions at Paris and Perryville. They are now 4-5 and 2-3.

The next three games see the junior high squads sharing playing dates with the senior teams, traveling to Jessieville on Friday before hosting Union Christian next Monday and Lamar the following day.

Jr. LadyCats 28 Paris 25 (OT)

Heaven Sanchez opened the game with a putback and Layla Byrum followed with a steal and layup, and Booneville was on their way to an 8-1 lead after one with Joleigh Tate and Sanchez adding the other baskets. Points were hard to come by in the second quarter with each team scoring only one basket each. Hayley Lunsford’s floater late in the quarter countered a Karsyn Tencleve tally early in the period and Booneville led 10-3 at halftime. Tate had three blocked shots in a 15-second span in that period.

Lunsford’s rebound and basket was followed by another from Tate and the Jr. LadyCat lead grew to 14-3, and a free throw and basket by Hayley Roberts took it to 17-6. But Jayden Wells scored the last five points of the quarter and the Lady Eagles were suddenly back in it, at 17-11 after three. Tate took it back out to eight but baskets by Jacee Hart and Wells dropped the lead to four. Leigh Swint then hit a three but another Hart basket culminated a 6-0 run, putting PJH within 22-21.

Paris, after a Booneville turnover, had the chance not once, but twice, to take the lead from the line but missed four in a row. This time Booneville rebounded and Sanchez was fouled. Normally automatic from the line, she only hit the first, and this allowed PJH an opportunity which Brailey Forst cashed in by hitting two from the line after being fouled on a putback attempt, and the game went to overtime.

Sanchez gave Booneville the lead with another free throw and Forst had a chance to give Paris the lead, but this time she missed both shots. Roberts then took a pass and hit from 12 feet, then Tate and Swint hit a free throw each to put it away. Tate finished with 7 points, 8 rebounds and three blocks, the same number as Roberts; two of Roberts’ blocks came with the Jr. LadyCats only up one point.

Paris 48 Jr. Bearcats 36

Mason Goers wasted no time getting his first Booneville points as he got a layup, but the Eagles responded with the next seven. But a Randon Ray three-point play and a bonus shot from London Lee got the Cats within 9-8 before an Ellingburg basket made it a three-point margin after one. Goers and Lee, though, hit back-to-back threes around another Ellingburg basket and Booneville led 14-13, but Paris then went on a 13-2 run to take a 10-point lead. Booneville, however, was able to cut it back to four; Brooks Herrera nailed a three, Goers converted a three-point play and Ray finished the half with a steal and layup to decrease the Eagle lead to 28-24.

Goers hit two free throws to drop the deficit to two but Paris responded with the next eight points. The Cats got it back to six, but the Eagles made good on a three-point play at the end of the quarter to go up 39-30. Herrera hit another three early in the fourth quarter and a Ray layup cut the lead down to eight, but then they had to foul and PJH hit five free throws down the stretch. Goers and Ray each scored 11, with Herrera and Lee getting six each.

Perryville 27 Jr. LadyCats 24

Joleigh Tate opened the game with two free throws and Layla Byrum then splashed a three-pointer, following that with a free throw for a 6-2 lead. Leigh Swint fired in a bonus ball before the period was over and Booneville led 9-4. Swint also drilled a three to start the second quarter and a little later, Brooke Turner followed suit and it was 15-4. Swint then drove and hit from 15 before hitting a free throw at the end of the period for an 18-8 lead.

But Perryville, who had not hit a field goal in the first half, came out blazing in the third quarter, scoring the first eight points. Hayley Roberts interrupted the run with a putback but the Lady Mustangs got a three-point play to get within 20-19 after three. Order appeared to have been restored after Roberts got another basket off an offensive rebound and Heaven Sanchez found Swint with a beautiful pass for a layup, but Booneville would not score again. The Lady Mustangs scored the last eight points and survived when a Byrum three at the horn was well off the mark. Swint led the Jr. LadyCats with 11 points.

Perryville 52 Jr. Bearcats 41

It was a close game throughout the first period; however Mason Goers was quickly saddled with foul trouble. Still, baskets by Randon Ray and Rocky Ross and a three from Brooks Herrera had the game tied until Tate Jones hit at the buzzer for a two-point Mustang lead. Perryville then hit BJH with a 22-point second quarter with Jones getting seven of them. Ross hit two layups and Herrera sank four free throws in the quarter but the Mustangs nailed a three at the buzzer for a 31-17 halftime lead.

They pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third quarter as Booneville only scored four points in the frame. Ross and Goers provided the baskets, but PJH still led 39-21 after three. Randon Ray then tried to lead a comeback himself, scoring five quick points after the Mustangs got an early fourth-quarter basket, but Perryville grabbed the next six points to make it 45-26 with three minutes left. Booneville was unable to get any closer than the final score. Ray led Booneville with 11 points, with Herrera and Ross scoring eight each.

Seventh Grade

The seventh-grade boys scored their second victory over Paris last Wednesday, getting the better of the Eagles 34-22. Dax Goff had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Colter Fisher accounted for 12 points and 8 rebounds and Rylen Ray also grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out five assists to go with four points. They traveled to Mena for two games on Saturday and routed their Polk County namesakes in the first game 34-4, but then suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Greenwood, 36-22. The boys are 6-1 on the season.

The girls’ team had the lead late but Paris hit a couple of difficult shots late and the Lady Eagles avenged their loss at Booneville with a 19-18 decision. Lexi Franklin led Booneville with eight points. In the Mena jamboree Booneville edged out Mena 14-13 before falling to Greenwood 26-8. That made the girls’ record 4-3. The seventh-graders are next in action at home against Magazine this afternoon.