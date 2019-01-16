Homecoming night on Friday proved to be historic for the Booneville Bearcats and also for Blakley Cobb. The Cats (17-1, 7-0) grabbed an impressive win over Perryville 48-27 for their 16th win in a row, tying the record for the longest winning streak in a single season for any Booneville boys’ sport at any level. The 2001 baseball team won their first 16 on the way to a state championship.

During the game, an otherwise innocuous free throw by Blakley Cobb proved to be historic; it was the senior’s 1,000th career point and he became the first Booneville boys’ basketball player to hit four figures in career scoring. He finished the night at 1,011 points.

Earlier in the week, the streak was in severe jeopardy as Paris held a six-point lead with less then two minutes left in the game. But, despite five missed free throws, the Cats somehow found a way back; Noah Reyes cashed in the game-winning basket with seven seconds left and the Cats survived two Eagle tries to win it at the end as they escaped 47-46.

The LadyCats (3-12, 1-6) found the going rough in their two games, dropping decisions to Paris and Perryville. They simply couldn’t match up well with a taller Paris team, and hot three-point shooting by the Mustangs combined with 23 Booneville turnovers spelled defeat.

Bearcats 47 Paris 46

The Cats quickly jumped out to a 7-1 lead as Blakley Cobb got the first five points and Grant Goers added a basket for 7-0. But the Eagles scored the next seven points as a Grayson Moore basket tied the score, but Cobb hit a late 3-ball to give BHS the lead. Paris tied it up at 12 midway through the second period and after a Cobb three-point play, the Eagles took the lead on a Garrett Moore three. Nate Riley replied in kind and Goers had a steal and layup to make it 20-17, but an Anthony Potts three found the mark and it was tied at 20 at the break.

The teams traded baskets at the start of the third quarter, then Goers responded to another Potts bonus shot with one of his own and Riley followed with another for 28-25. Dustin Krigbaum followed suit for Paris, answered by a Cobb three-point play, but a Potts putback following a Nick Bazyk three game Paris the lead again. After Tyler Hall splashed one from the deep corner, Grayson Moore put the Eagles on top after three with a layup, 35-34.

Paris scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to go up five but Cobb converted his third three-point play of the night after a Goers free throw to make it a one-point game again. But Bazyk hit a three before a Noah Reyes layup, then Krigbaum dropped a free throw and Grayson Moore got a steal and ended up converting a three-point play for 46-40. But then Cobb hit a big three and when Booneville got the ball back, the senior was fouled taking a bonus shot. Uncharacteristically, he missed all of them and Reyes also missed a pair after getting the rebound. But Paris turned it over and Reyes scored on a putback for 46-45. Paris again committed a violation and Booneville fed it to Reyes. Just like against Waldron, Reyes sent an Eagle defender to the floor before making a layup with seven seconds left. Paris still had time to win it, but Bazyk missed both a three and a follow shot and the Bearcats held on.

Cobb scored 20 points to lead the Cats and Goers added 10, but once again it was Reyes who led the charge back to get the win for Booneville.

Paris 62 LadyCats 26

The LadyCats got off to a very rough start as Lexy Lee, Jadyn Hart and Kieli Robinson each scored twice for the Lady Eagles before Booneville got on the board with a Brittnie Maness three-pointer. One of Lee’s shots was also a three and at that point Paris led 13-3. The other Booneville basket of the quarter came from Hannah Gregory on a steal and layup, but Lee scored 11 in the quarter and Paris led 23-5. Baylee Moses got going in the second quarter by hitting a couple of nice shots in the lane over Paris’s Ryleigh Hardwicke, but Paris was red-hot from the field and two Robinson layups had the visitors on top 34-11. Lindsay Wallace then hit two free throws but Paris scored the next six before Booneville countered with the last four, a Moses layup and a driving 8-footer by Shelby Posey. But BHS still trailed 40-17 at the break.

A Lee three-point play made it 49-19 before Moses dropped a three-pointer. The senior would add another basket before the end of the period, but Hart scored last and Paris took a 56-24 lead into the fourth quarter. Booneville’s only fourth-quarter basket came from Kasidey Thompson on a steal and layup. Moses paced Booneville with 13 points but Lee led three Lady Eagles in double figures with 21.

Perryville 58 LadyCats 40

A Baylee Moses putback and a Hannah Gregory three-ball gave Booneville an early 5-2 lead and Moses then added a free throw for 6-4, but the Lady Mustangs scored the last 11 points of the quarter and led 15-6 after one. Shelby Posey hit from 6 to start the second quarter, but PHS responded with a 10-0 run capped by a deep three from Kyra Hardgrave, and they led 25-8. Brittnie Maness started a Booneville uprising at the end of the quarter with a three that she banked in from the side, and a Posey layup and a Moses 15-footer cut the Perryville lead to 27-15 at the break.

Another Hardgrave three—she hit five on the way to 19 points—helped the Lady Mustangs go back up by 17, but Booneville followed with a 6-0 run with Moses, Gregory and Lindsay Wallace all scoring inside. Perryville, though, scored the last two baskets of the quarter and led 36-21 after three. Hardgrave began the fourth quarter with another bonus ball and they added a free throw before Moses picked the PHS point guard clean and scored a layup. She did it again later in the quarter, but by then the Lady Mustangs had scored five more points, and they added three more after that for a 48-25 lead before a pair of Gregory free throws stopped the run. Later, Moses hit a crazy three-pointer that initially spun out, but caught the backboard and went back in. But that would prove to be too little and too late.

Moses led Booneville with 19 points and 9 rebounds and Gregory added 12. Booneville shot 50% from the field and did a good job taking charges as Moses, Gregory, Wallace and Kasidey Thompson each forced Perryville turnovers by holding their ground, but the LadyCats could not overcome 23 turnovers.

Bearcats 48 Perryville 27

Nate Riley was on the way to a big night when he scored the first three baskets of the game, and soon after that Logan Bradley returned to the lineup after missing five games due to illness. he immediately blocked a shot but soon after was in foul trouble, and Perryville scored the next six before Blakley Cobb put BHS on top after one with a three-pointer. Bradley opened the second quarter with two free throws and then Cobb, who had 996 career points entering the game, hit four figures when he converted his first of two shots. The second was good as well and after the Mustangs cut it to 13-10, he would add two more and then Riley launched a 30-footer which hit nothing but net. He would then add another runout layup but the Mustangs got the last two baskets to cut it to 20-14 at the break.

The Mustangs got it down to five early in the third quarter, and the lead would go between five and seven points until Grant Goers hit a three and Riley followed with a layup, and the Bearcats led 29-19 going to the fourth quarter. Perryville scored first in the final period but Noah Reyes and Cobb then scored inside and then Cobb took a charge which was followed by two Goers three-pointers. After Riley hit two from the line and Cobb dropped one from 15, Camryn Lawson fed Cobb a perfect pass and the senior put the exclamation point on the night with a dunk.

Riley led three Booneville players in double figures with 17 points, as Cobb added 15 and Goers 11. Perryville became the sixth different team that the Bearcats held under 30 points for the game.