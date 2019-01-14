Both schools have four game nights, seventh grade teams in action this week.

With a pair of home wins last week, the Booneville Bearcats will carry a 16-game winning streak on the road this week.

The Bearcats and Lady Cats will, along with the Junior Bearcats, be at Atkins on Tuesday with the first tip at 5 p.m.

On Friday the Bearcats, Lady Cats and the junior high Bearcat and Lady Cat teams will all four be on the road at Jessieville for a set of games that will begin at 4.

Magazine’s senior and junior high teams will also be all four on the road on Tuesday, visiting Hector, with the four game set starting at 4.

All four will play again on Friday, at home, against Western Yell County in the final nonconference games of the season.

In between the two sets of senior high games, Magazine will have its seventh grade teams on the floor twice, once being a Sough Logan County pairing as they visit Booneville on Wednesday for games that start at 4 p.m.

That will be the second game of the week for the Booneville seventh grade teams as they are part of a four game set, with the junior high teams tonight, hosting Van Buren Northridge. The first tip is at 4.

The Magazine seventh graders will be on their home floor for a second time as well, on Thursday, for games with Western Yell County. First tip is at 4.