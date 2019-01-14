The Booneville Bearcats have been voted one of the top 10 basketball team sin the state.

The Bearcats (17-1) received one point in the overall weekly poll of Arkansas sports writers. The Bearcats are still fourth in the 3A portion of the poll.

Oddly, the Bearcats, who edged Paris by one and dominated Perryville in home games last week, actually lost a point in the 3A poll, garnering 24 total points, but they remained solidly ahead of numbr 5 Ashdown.

The 3A poll remained unchanged from last week with Baptist Prep (16-3), Valley Springs (25-1) and Tuckerman (23-2) holding down the top three spots.

Baptist Prep also received votes in the overall poll with their 11 points good enough for 12th overall.

Separated by two points Fayetteville and North Little Rock, who combined for 11 of the 13 first place votes, hold the number 1 and 2 rankings this week. Last week North Little Rock and Marion were first and second overall.

Leading the girls 3A poll is Charleston. Leading the girls overall poll is Fort Smith Northside.