FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas (10-4) returns to Bud Walton Arena today to host LSU (11-3) at 5 p.m. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

The first 5,000 fans to enter Bud Walton Arena will receive a free commemorative poster, celebrating the 1994 NCAA Championship. Also, prior to the game, recent National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Razorback great Sidney Moncrief will be honored prior to the game as well as be recognized during a timeout during the game.

This will be the 66th meeting between Arkansas and LSU. The Razorbacks own a 35-30 advantage in the series, including a 31-25 advantage in games since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92. Arkansas is 19-7 in games played in Fayetteville.

Arkansas ranks among the NCAA top 10 in home wins with 117 since Mike Anderson took over in 2011-12. The Razorbacks have not dropped back-to-back home games since falling to Florida (Feb. 18) and Alabama (Feb. 23) in Coach Anderson’s first season.

Arkansas is 47-16 (75 percent) in SEC games played at Bud Walton Arena under head coach Mike Anderson.

For the second straight year, Arkansas will play five Saturday games in Bud Walton Arena, including each of the Razorbacks’ last four home games of the regular season. Arkansas is an impressive 25-5 in Saturday SEC home games under head coach Mike Anderson, including a streak of nine consecutive wins.

Mason Jones is coming off a career-high 30-point performance versus Florida. Isaiah Joe also broke the 30-point plateau this season, getting 34 versus another school from the Sunshine State, Florida International. Jones’ performance versus the Gators marked the 119th time a Razorback has scored at least 30. Jones was the 47th Razorback to accomplish the feat.

While Jones had a career-high versus Florida, for the first time this year, both Isaiah Joe (6 points) and Daniel Gafford (9 points) did not reach double digits in scoring.

Mason Jones has led the team in both scoring and assists in the same game three times this season (Georgia Tech, Texas State and Florida). Overall, he has led the team in scoring a team-best six times, while leading the team in assists four times.

Jalen Harris only had three assists versus Florida and, for the first time this season, committed three turnovers. After Wednesday, Harris fell two spots to rank fourth in the NCAA and still ranks first in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (5-41). He also ranks 13th nationally and second in the SEC in assists per game (6.6).

Isaiah Joe has made at least one 3-pointer in all 14 games and at least three 3-pointers in a game nine times this season. He ranks 14th in the NCAA and first in the SEC in 3-pointers made per game (3.64) as well as leading the SEC in 3-pointers made (51). More impressively, while he is second in the SEC in 3-attempted (117), he leads the SEC in 3-point FG percentage (.436).

Isaiah Joe took two charges versus Florida to give him 10 on the season. Gabe Osabuohien has also taken 10 charges this season. Last season, Daniel Gafford led the team by taking nine charges and Osabuohien tied for second with eight.

Arkansas, which was only credited with three blocked shots at Texas A&M, rallied to turn away five shots versus Florida. The Razorbacks had blocked at least four shots in 13 of their 14 games this season. Arkansas still ranks seventh in the NCAA — but 4th in the SEC — in blocked shots (5.9).

Arkansas only had 10 assists in the loss to Florida, its second-lowest total of the season. (Arkansas had a season-low eight versus Texas and had 10 in a loss to Western Kentucky). Arkansas ranks 19th in the NCAA in assists (17.4). This season, an impressive 64 percent of Arkansas’ made baskets have come off assists.

After hosting LSU, Arkansas will hit the road the next two games, playing at Tennessee (Jan. 15 on ESPN2) and at Ole Miss (Jan. 19 on SEC Network).