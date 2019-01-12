Blakley Cobb surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career as Booneville celebrated a homecoming win over Perryville Friday night.

Cobb scored 15 points on the night for the Bearcats (17-1, 7-0) but it was Nate Riley leading the way with 17. Also in double figures was Grant Goers with 11. Camryn Lawson had eight assists.

Dawson Bullock scored 11 for the Mustangs (10-7, 4-3).

Perryville 58 Lady Bearcats 40

Baylee Moses had 19 points and nine rebounds and Hannah Gregory added 11 points in a losing effort for the Lady Bearcats (3-13, 1-6).

Hitting four 3-pointers Krya Hargrove scored 19 to lead all players and Becka Reynolds added 11 for Perryville (10-8, 3-4).

Johnson County Westside 48 Lady Rattlers 45

Kiara Vasquez scored 20 points and Hannah Smith added 14 for Magazine (7-11, 1-4) in a loss to Johnson County Westside

The Lady Rebels (9-11, 2-3) were led by Kelsey Criss with 13 and Evy Hurt with 10. Hurt scored all of hers in the first quarter and Criss had eight points in the third quarter.

Johnson County Westside 53 Rattlers 38

Austin Bartlett scored 20 points and Jamison Morgan put in 19 more for the Rebels (8-10, 2-3).

Chase Gibson was the only player in double figures for the Rattlers (4-12, 1-4) with 14.