SALLISAW — One game stands between the Roland Rangers and a literal decade's worth of dominance in Sequoyah County.

The Rangers can put the finishing touches on winning an Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic title each year in this decade with a win Saturday in the SCAC boys championship game against Central.

Roland (13-0), ranked No. 3 in 3A, has won the county title for nine straight years, dating to 2010. A win will also give the Rangers an unprecedented 15 Sequoyah County titles in the 20-year history of the SCAC.

"If we can just win this next one, that's the one I'm happy about," Roland coach Eddie Lewis said. "The other ones have been great, but we've got to look forward to this next one here."

By contrast, this will be Central's first-ever appearance in a county championship game on the boys side. The Tigers (7-2) qualified for Saturday's game with a 55-42 win against Vian in Thursday's semifinals.

Central's coach is also very familiar with Roland. Brooks Cawhorn has faced the Rangers many times in his long coaching career, especially when he was the coach at arch-rival Muldrow.

"(Cawhorn) does a good job," Lewis said. "He's a very good coach and his team will be well-coached, they'll play hard and we'll have to do the same."

The Tigers and Cawhorn realize that it will not be an easy task, especially going up against the Rangers in a county title game. But he said his team is eager for the challenge.

"It will be a tough match-up," Cawhorn said. "But we're going to go out and give it our best effort, just like I feel like we do every night and that's all you can do is just play the game. ... If they're better than us, then they're better than us, but we are going to come to play.

"Coach Lewis and I go way back, a lot of years. He always brings a tough group of kids, they're talented, but we're tickled to death to have this opportunity to play them."

Roland defeated Stigler in a high-scoring semifinal Thursday, 95-62. But Lewis believes defense will play more of a vital role in Saturday's game.

"I think defense is going to be a key for us and for Central, and I'm sure coach Cawhorn will be preaching that," Lewis said.

Saturday's SCAC girls championship game pits two teams which are no strangers to one another, Roland and Muldrow. The two rivals square off at 6:30 p.m. in Sallisaw in the opener of the two title contests.

Muldrow, which posted a 48-21 win against Vian in Thursday's semifinal game, is seeking to win its third straight county championship and an unprecedented ninth title in 20 years. The Lady Bulldogs (12-0), ranked No. 1 in 4A, are also seeking their second tournament title in three weeks, having won the recent Tournament of Champions in Tulsa.

As for the Lady Rangers (12-1), ranked No. 3 in 3A, they are going for their first county championship since 2015. Roland handed Central its first loss of the season in a 52-28 semifinal win Thursday.

The Lady Rangers and Lady Bulldogs met earlier this season in Roland, with the Lady Bulldogs claiming a 44-34 win in Roland on Dec. 11. Roland will go to Muldrow on Feb. 1 to complete the NOAA Conference home-and-home series.