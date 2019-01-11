The first Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team was finally released Thursday afternoon, and included Booneville defensive lineman Noah Reyes.

For Reyes the award continues a long line of awards including the USA Today's All Arkansas team, the Farm Bureau 3A Defensive Player of the Year award, All State and All Conference selections.

For the first ASM Super Team, there are 26 seniors and two juniors. Four were unanimous selections, including TE Hudson Henry of Pulasky Academy and lineman Stacey Wilkins of Camden Fairview on offense with lineman Zach Williams and Malik Chavis of Rison on defense.

Williams (97 tackles, 31 TFL, 17 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles) anchors the defensive line picks that include Warren's Marcus Miller (52 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery), Bryant's KaJuan Rrobinson (55 tackles, 15 TFL) and Booneville's Reyes (71 tackles, 28 TFL).

Justice Hill, who led the Little Rock Christian Warriors to their first ever state championship, was selected as the state's top quarterback. Hill passed for 2,710 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,000 yards and another 19 touchdowns.

Harrison junior Gabe Huskey and Bryant senior Latavion Scott were selected as the state's best running backs. Huskey rushed for 2,150 yards and 33 touchdowns for the 12-1 Goblins while Scott ran for 1,790 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Class 7A champion Hornets.

Fayetteville junior Connor Flannigan and Pulaski Academy senior John David White were picked as the state's top two receivers. Flannigan had 102 receptions for1,695 yards and 20 touchdowns. White had 77 receptions for 1,532 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Henry, probably the best known tight end in the state, had 86 receptions for 1,207 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilkins leads the offensive line picks that include Robinson's Elliott Harris, Bryant' Blaise Smith, Jonesboro's Darius Thomas and Searcy's Drew Vest.

The top linebackers selected were Marion senior Timon Akins (107 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks), Fort Smith Southside senior Darin Davenport (125 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles), Osceola senior Jariq Scales (113 tackles) and Bentonville West Kendall Young (99 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked FG.).

Chavis (46 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 pass breakups) anchors the defensive backfield that includes Southside Batesville's Caden Huskey and Arkadelphia's Victor Tademy (15 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INT).

Greenwood's Grant Ennis was picked as the top place kicker. Ennis was 11-for-11 on field goals with a long of 45 and was 64-for-66 on extra points.

Morrilton's Mason Adams was selected as the state's top kick returner. He averaged 11.2 on kickoff returns with a long of 46, and averaged 14.9 yards on punt returns with a long of 70.

Three athletes were selected as All-Purpose players, including Northside's Derrick Wise (1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns passing, 1,071 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing), Dumas' Chris Harris (accounted for 3,346 yards and 40 touchdowns) and Salem's Jordan Turner (rushed for 2,885 yards and 38 touchdowns).