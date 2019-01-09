The Booneville Bearcats got a go-ahead basket from Noah Reyes with :07 to play to beat Paris 47-46 in Booneville Tuesday night.

The basket gave Reyes six points in the game. Blakley Cobb led the Bearcats with 20 and Grant Goers added 10.

Paris was led by Anthony 14 points. Grayson Moore scored 11 and Dylan Krigbaum 10.

Paris 62 Lady Cats 26

Baylee Moses scored 13 points but the Lady Bearcats were manhandled by the Lady Eagles as Lexy Lee scored 21 and Kieli Robinson added 17.

Jadyn Hart also had 11 for Paris.

Lady Rattlers 54 Hackett 33

Magazine’s girls picked up their first Conference 2A-4 win of the season in convincing fashion.

Kiara Vasquez led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. Kelsey Krigbaum scored eight points and Hannah Smith was all over the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Taylor Glass scored 14 to lead Hackett.

Hackett 49 Rattlers 28

Hackett led by one at the half but used a 13-4 third quarter to take control of the game.

The Rattlers got 10 points from Max Greb. The Hornets got 18 from both Zach Gragg and Dylan Kats.