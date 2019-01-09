For the third time in four years at the Bill Frye Classic holiday tournament in Mansfield a Magazine team found itself facing a Booneville team in the consolation round.

For the third time Magazine won the game.

Closing out the 2018 calendar it was the Magazine and Booneville girls, who both lost opening round games to Oklahoma schools.

After three lead changes in a span of 32 seconds of the second quarter the Lady Rattlers (6-10) led the rest of the way, winning 51-42, picking up their first win on a neutral court in seven tries this season.

The Lady Rattlers had lost their opening round game to Vian, Okla., 48-29.

The Rattlers (4-10) would have needed a win over Vian in the opener to meet Booneville for the third time in four years but a 20-6 run over the last 5:12 of the first half gave the Wolverines a 20-point lead on the way to a 73-32 win.

Magazine’s consolation opponent would be their third Oklahoma foe of the season and, unfortunately, a third loss to the Sooner state.

Lady Rattlers 51

Booneville 42

The Lady Rattlers fell behind 5-0 in the first 65 seconds of the game but the Lady Rattlers would draw even, 8-8 behind six points from Kiara Vasquez and a Hannah Smith basket by the 3:57 mark of the opening quarter.

Baylee Moses gave Booneville the lead back but Smith tied it at 10-10 on an assist from Jordyn Krigbaum.

Hannah Gregory hit a 3 to give the Lady Bearcats the lead back before the quarter ended.

Smith one of three Lady Rattlers in double figures, got it back to 13-12, Vasquesz answered a pair of Moses free throws to make it 15-14.

A free throw by Vasquez tied the game for the third time at 15-15 with 3:39 left in the half and it was a Kelsey Krigbaum free throw with 3:17 left in the half gave Magzine its first lead.

Two more free throws from Moses swung the lead back to Booneville, 17-16 but a conventional three point play from Vasquez made it 19-17 with 2:45 left in the half.

Vasquez also scored her side’s next five points, answered only by a basket by Kasidy Thompson. A basket by Smith just six seconds before the quarter ended had the Lady Rattlers up 26-19.

Vasquez, who had 17 points at the intermission on her way to 24 for the day, and Krigbaum pushed it to 29-19 1:01 into the second half.

The lead would reach 10 again but Lady Bearcats battled back to within five with 2:47 to go in the quarter on another Thompson bucket.

Kelsey Kribaum, who scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half, had a basket and a free throw to get the lead to 38-31 through three quarters.

Krigbaum would go on to score seven straight Magazine points and it was 42-34 with 7:15 left.

A couple of Linsey Wallace free throws got Booneville within six but Vasquez and Krigbaum pushed it to a game high 11 at 47-36 with 4:38 left.

Other than a Hannah Gregory free throw nobody scored for two minutes before Shelby Posey and Vasquez traded baskets and it was 49-39 with 2:13 to go.

A Hannah Green free throw with 1:56 left made it 50-39. Free throws by Gregory and Moses got it back to 50-42 and although the Lady Rattlers managed just two of its last eight free throws, one by Kylie Robinson made it 51-42,

Arkoma, OK 65

Rattlers 44

Playing without Chase Gibson due to a family matter and Landen Gilbert due to an injury, the Rattlers used a pair of Caleb Hyatt baskets and a free throw to lead 5-4 and were down just 8-7 after a Cam Raggio basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs scored the next 21 points and were in command the rest of the way.

Tatum Scott finally ended the run and a conventional three point play by Hyatt made it 29-12.

The Rattlers actually got within 14 points on a Jesse Witt 3, another Hyatt basket and a basket from Max Greb that made it 32-18.

The only points the rest of the half were a Kye Castleberry bucket.

Arkoma scored the first seven points of the second half and led by at least 17 the rest of the way.

Greb closed the quarter with back-to-back 3s and Scott hit one to start the final quarter to make it 51-34 but a Scott basket and free throws were it the rest of the way for Magazine.

Vian, OK 48

Lady Rattlers 29

The Lady Rattlers led 4-3 after Hannah Green put back a miss with 6:39 left in the first quarter but they did not score again for more than seven minutes.

By then Vian led 14-4 and would lead by as many as 13 at 19-6 after a 3 by Hope Salcedo with 6:06 left in the first half.

The Lady Rattlers would battle back within 24-14 with 3:21 left in the first half and that was still the score until the final possession of the half.

After the lady Rattlers couldn’t get the lead under 10, a Greenlee Wells score just two seconds before the buzzer made it 26-14.

The lead was 14 most of the third quarter and was 34-20 when the quarter ended.

Mylie Hughes opened the final quarter with a 3 and Vian, who would finish third in the tournament, cruised to the win.

Vasquez scored 14 to lead the Lady Rattlers. Hughes and Kahleisha Wright both had 14 to lead Vian.

Vian, OK 73

Rattlers 32

The Rattlers scored the first five points of the game, The Wolverines scored the next 12 and Vian led by no fewer than six points the rest of the day.

A Levi Wright free throw made it 19-13 with 6:20 left in the first half. One by Landen Gilbert made it 20-14 and a basket by Chase Gibson made it 22-16 with 5:12 to play in the half.

Vian, who had seven players score in the first quarter and 11 in the half, ran the lead to double digits and eventually to 42-22 by halftime.

Dylan Pryor hit a pair of 3s to start the second half for Vian and would be the only Wolverine in double figures with 15.