The Booneville Bearcats have climbed to number 4 in Class 3A in the Arkansas High School Sports Media poll released Monday afternoon.

The Bearcats (15-1), who return to the floor tonight hosting Paris, were ranked 5th going into the Christmas break. During the break the Bearcats won the Bill Frye Classic tournament in Mansfield.

The 3A portion of the poll, which includes all levels and an overall is as follows with first place votes in parentheses:

1. Baptist Prep (9) 14-3 60 2

2. Valley Springs (5) 23-1 58 1

3. Tuckerman 19-2 32 3

4. Booneville 15-1 25 5

5. Ashdown 11-1 18 –

Others receiving votes: Manila 4, Osceola 4, Elkins 2, Harding Academy 2, Fountain Lake 2, Waldron 2, Drew Central 1.

North Little Rock is the top team in the overall poll.

The top ranked 3A girls team is Charleston (14-1). The top ranked overall team in girls play in Fort Smith Northside (13-0).