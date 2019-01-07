All area basketball teams have been out of action since the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, or longer.

If you’ve been missing basketball you are in luck because starting today, a South Logan County team will be in action every day through Saturday, including Booneville’s homecoming games on Friday.

Today the schedule has Booneville’s 8th grade and junior high teams all at Paris with a first tip at 5. The 8th grade girls recently won a tournament in Van Buren.

Tomorrow, both area schools will have teams playing at home. Booneville will host the Paris senior high teams with a JV game starting the activity at 5. Diamondback Arena will host three games with the junior boys and both senior high teams welcoming Hackett. Action also starts at 5.

On Wednesday Booneville will send its seventh grade teams to Paris for games starting at 4.

Thursdays’ slate has Booneville’s junior high teams making a trek to Perryville for a pair of games that will start at 4.

Perryville will send its senior high teams to Booneville Friday and will serve as homecoming opponents with the boys playing first after the coronation.

Meanwhile, Magazine will have a four game set with both junior high and senior high teams hosting Johnson County Westside. The first tip is at 4.

On Saturday Booneville is scheduled to send its seventh grade teams to Mena for a jamboree.