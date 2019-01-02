The degree of difficulty was somewhat enhanced, but the Magazine Rattlers and Lady Rattlers wrapped up the first semester by beating Union Christian for the second time on Dec. 21.

Magazine’s junior high teams also recorded wins at Mickey Malone Fieldhouse in Fort Smith to start the four game sweep.

The senior high Magazine teams were in action last week at the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield. A complete report about those games will be in next week’s edition. Magazine’s junior high squads are off until next week.

Rattlers 56 UCA 46

The most contested game of the night saw three lead changes in the opening quarter, the final one being a pair of free throws by Chase Gibson to make it 10-9 in favor of the Rattlers.

With two starters sitting out the first half, Gibson had been responsible for all the Magazine scoring to that point and would go on to score 26 on the night.

UCA took a brief 16-15 lead on a second quarter basket by Caleb Peach but Gibson got the lead back for the Rattlers and Magazine went on an 8-0 run that included a free throw and a basket by Cam Raggio and points from Gibson and it was 23-16.

Three times before halftime the Eagles got within two and Magazine led 29-25 at the half after a basket by Jacob Hall on an assist from Ethan Staton as the missing starters forced the Rattlers to go deep into the bench.

Levi Wright hit a pair of 3s late in the third quarter and the Rattlers opened a lead of 43-29 and Magazine led 45-34 at the end of the quarter.

Wright hit 3 times from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points in the game.

A 3 by Union’s Kyle Curtins got the lead down to nine and Peach hit another 3 to make it 48-40 before Max Greb and Gibson pushed it back to 52-40 with 1:53 to play.

Free throws by Ryan Robinson, Greb and Nate Bryan finished it for the Rattlers.

There were four Rattlers, and nine total players with at least five rebounds. Raggio led Magazine with 10 and Jesse Witt and Tatum Scott both had seven. Peach had nine for the Eagles and Scallions added eight.

Lady Rattlers 53 UCA 37

Union Christian scored the first four points of the game, Magazine scored the next seven and a 3 by Brooklyn Scallions tied the game.

Jordyn Krigbaum broke the tie 12 seconds before the quarter ended and Magazine would lead the rest of the way.

The Lady Rattlers built a 15-9 lead behind Hannah Smith and Kiara Vasquez and eventually led by double digits after Kylie Robinson scored four points in a 29 second span.

Robinson, a freshman, had moved up to the senior high team with the close of the semester earlier in the day.

A free throw by Kylie Garrity cut the lead to 21-12 at the half.

Garrity led the Lady Eagles with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Though the Lady Eagles, behind Garrity would trim the deficit to 36-28 by the end of the quarter, the Lady Rattlers were in command the entire second half, building a lead as big as 13 early in the third quarter.

Smith scored to push the lead back to double digits early in the final quarter and Vasquezz scored her team’s next five points to make the lead 13 again with 3:56 to play.

Vasquez, who scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds, fouled out 12 seconds later and Garrity hit a pair of free throws to make it 43-32, but with Jordyn Krigbaum assisting Smith twice and scoring herself, it was 49-35 with 1:54 to go.

Smith finished the night with a game-high 17 points and six rebounds — she was one of five players with at least five rebounds in the game.

A basket by Hannah Green and a pair of Kelsey Krigbaum free throws closed it out for the Lady Rattlers.

Junior High Rattlers 44 UCA 20

The Rattlers avenged an earlier loss with a suffocating first quarter press that saw them build a 20-4 lead.

Union had led 4-2 before the Rattlers went on a tear that included a go-ahead basket by Reese Nietert, then points by Sam Warner, Dan Witt and more by Nietert before six straight by Ashton Droemer and a basket by Witt that made it 20-4.

The board read only 19-4 at that point and reported the score as 25-11 at the intermission, before being corrected to the actual score of 26-11.

Witt finished the night with a game-high 14 points and Droemer scored 10.

Magazine pushed the lead to as many as 19 on a conventional three point play by Witt before a technical foul on a made basket got the Eagles within 15, but UCA scored only once the rest of the night.

By the end of the third quarer Witt, Droemer and Alex Smith had the lead at 42-18.

Terrance Thurman managed the only fourth quarter points for Magazine.

Jr High Lady Rattlers 45 UCA 7

The opener of the night was actually close for five minutes. It was tied at 6-6 after Union’s Harper Brice’s second basket matched a second by Kajsiab Vang.

A basket by Braleigh McCubbin and a free throw by Elizabeth Greek gave Magazine a 9-6 lead after a quarter. That also started an 18-0 run to end the half.

Greek, who scored 11, and Destiny Corley, a seventh grader who would score 19, scored all 15 second quarter points.

Vang and Greek stretched the run to 22 before a free throw by Gracyn Newcity finally interrupted the onslaught, but Magazine would score 17 more without interruption.

Kalyn Dickens and Diondra Neve restarted it before Corley scored 10 straight. An Emma Askins basket and a free throw by Neve finished it.