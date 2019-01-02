The 2018 Best of Preps football team is dotted with all-state and all-conference heroes, including five Booneville Bearcats.

The list includes Booneville seniors Carson Ray, Noah Reyes, Marcus Nichols and Ethan Dobbs and junior Andrew Robertson who led their team on a 15-0 memorable state title runs.

Ray got the nod after a season in which he ran for 1,760 yards and 32 touchdowns. He scored a 33rd touchdown via a reception, breaking the school’s touchdown scoring record.

Reyes, who has offeres from Ouachita Baptist, Southwest Baptitst and Fort Scott Community College, so far, and was the Class 3A Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year, had 28 tackles for a loss in 2018. He forced four fumbles and had five sacks and had a safety.

Nichols was a two way lineman and also had double-digit tackles for a loss with 11.5 including three sacks.

Dobbs was a little bit of everything for the Bearcats with a team high seven interceptions, a team best 17 receptions, as well as a rusher and returner — the senior had 1,086 all purpose yards. He scored 14 total touchdowns.

The only junior on the list, Andrew Robertson ran for an even 1,000 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He had a career best 148-yard rushing night in the semifinals against Prescott.

Greenwood quarterback Peyton Holt who led the Greenwood Bulldogs to a 12-1 finish which culmiated in a crushing win over Benton, 45-14, in the 6A state title game. It’s the team’s second straight championship title and the ninth since 2000.

Holt is joined by fellow Greenwood teammates Noah Fox, Luke Leonard, Grant Ennis, Cole Ceniceros, Morgan Hanna, Austin Archer and Aaron Ohl.

The Northside Grizzlies were well represented. Quarterback Derrick Wise headlines the group, which also includes Stevie Young, Anthony Travis, Elijah Tabut, Greg Washington and Raytel Roue.

Southside placed three players on the all-area team, Tyrese Solomon, Bennett Weindel and Darin Davenport.

Ozark underclassmen Bryant Burns and Tyler Sanders earned BOP as well. Mansfield quarterback Ethan Stovall, who helped the Tigers open the season with six straight wins, and teammate Tyler Holmes also earned BOP status.

Alma’s Zach Henson, Coltin Bowerman and Keegan Rosebeary made the cut.

Poteau’s Jett Pitchford was among four Pirates named to the BOP. The others included Seth Ford, Gunner Thompson and Gunner Ulmer.

As invitees to the end of the year preps banquet, the football players will all be able to meet Gabby Douglas.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and member of gold-medal winning teams at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, will be in Fort Smith as the celebrity guest for the 2019 River Valley Best of Preps banquet.

The third annual event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Times Record and presented by Shoppers Value, Arvest and Taco Bell.

Douglas was part of the Olympic teams nicknamed the “Fierce Five” and the “Final Five” during her Olympic years. She is the first African American in Olympic history to become the all-around champion, and is the first American gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics. A native of Virginia, Douglas began training in gymnastics when she was just 6.

Douglas’ autobiography, “Grace, Gold, and Glory: My Leap of Faith,” was released in 2012. A TV movie based on her life, “The Gabby Douglas Story,” in which she performed gymnastics stunts herself, aired on Lifetime on Feb. 1, 2014.