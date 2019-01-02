Booneville basketball player Blakley Cobb announced yesterday on his Twitter account he has received an offer to play college basketball for Ecclesia College in Springdale.

"Excited to say that I’ve received my first offer to play basketball at the next level from Ecclesia College!," Cobb tweeted.

Ecclesia College is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Royals play in the Central Region.

Cobb is a senior who most recently scored 23 points and had six rebounds in the finals of the Bill Frye Classic tournament at Mansfield on Dec. 29. Cobb and the Bearcats (15-1) beat Waldron in the finals, 61-48. He scored 55 points over the three-day tournament.

According to MaxPreps.com, Cobb is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Cobb is the second Bearcat to receive a scholarship offer this season. Logan Bradley signed in December to play at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.