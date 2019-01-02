Perhaps a renaissance is beginning in Booneville girls’ basketball. Though their record doesn’t necessarily show it the LadyCats are showing signs of improvement, the Jr. LadyCats are 7-2 and the seventh-graders are 3-1. And recently another group stepped up and won a tournament.

The Booneville eighth-grade girls basketball team traveled to Van Buren for a tournament December 17-21 and went undefeated in three games to win the championship. They beat Union Christian 31-7 on the 17th, stopped Van Buren Northridge 27-23 on the 20th, and closed with a win against Van Buren Butterfield 30-25 in the finals on Dec. 21.

It is believed to be the first tournament championship for any Booneville girls’ basketball team since at least 2007. This year’s Jr. LadyCats narrowly missed one at Hackett this season when Cedarville scored with 15 seconds left.

Booneville had to come from behind against Northridge in the semifinals, but a late 9-0 run sealed the deal. Leigh Swint and Karmen Kent each scored 10 points in that win with Layla Byrum getting the other seven.

In the finals, Booneville trailed Butterfield 8-5 after one, but they held the Blazers scoreless in the second quarter with stout defense from Swint, Byrum and Carah Miller, who disrupted the flow of the host team with deflections. Kent scored on a putback and Swint dropped a pair of free throws for a 9-8 Booneville lead at the break.

Swint made it a four-point lead with a three-point play but Butterfield scored six in short order to retake the lead. However after thre teams traded baskets, Byrum made a steal and laid it in, then took a pass from Lizzy Gray and hit a 6-footer at the baseline. After a three put the Blazers back up, Swint was fouled shooting and hit the first shot, with the sedcond being rebounded by Kent for a putback and a 21-19 LadyCat lead after three.

Kent got loose for a layup, then Swint scored while being fouled; her miss was again rebounded by Kent, who then scored for 27-19. Then Butterfield started pressing and Booneville made a couple of turnovers which led to seven quick points and the LadyCats led by only two with 2 minutes left. But after a Booneville miss, Byrum tipped the ball away from a Blazer at halfcourt, and in the scramble she tapped the ball to Swint, who laid it in for a four-point lead. Butterfield missed at the other end and Swint was fouled; she hit one of the two to set the final.

Swint scored 14 points in the win, with Byrum and Kent adding eight each. The LadyCats got good rebounding from Kent and Kalynn Horton.