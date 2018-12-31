LITTLE ROCK — The second modern gun deer hunt for youth hunters will take place across Arkansas this Saturday and Sunday. Only hunters who are 6 to 15 years of age may pursue deer with modern guns on this last chance of the season. Incorrect dates for the hunt were listed in a previous press release before the Christmas Holiday, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission apologizes for the error.

During the youth hunt, youths who have completed Hunter Education may hunt on their own if their parent or guardian feels that they are responsible enough to do so. Youths who do not have Hunter Education must be under the direct supervision of a mentor who is at least 21 years old. Mentors may not hunt any species while accompanying the youth.

All private land deer zones are open during the youth hunt. Some wildlife management areas are not open to the special modern gun youth hunt. Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/hunting/where-hunt/wildlife-management-area for season date information on WMAs.

All deer taken during the hunt count toward the youth’s seasonal bag limit and the bag limits for the zone where they are hunting. Deer taken during the youth hunt must be checked to the youth hunter’s name and not the mentor or parent. Deer may be checked via phone, internet or the AGFC’s smartphone app.

To check by phone, call 877-731-5627. Checking via internet is available at www.agfc.com. The smartphone app is available for Android or iPhone through the Google Play and iTunes app stores.