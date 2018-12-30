The Charleston Lady Tigers had their 19-game winning streak snapped Saturday in the finals of the Hoops For Hunger Tournament at Russellville High School.

Russellville senior Anna Myers scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the 6A Lady Cyclones rallied from an early 12-point deficit for a 57-50 victory.

Alli Green led Charleston (15-1) with 17 points. Alexis Grandison added 14. It's Charleston's first loss since Feb. 24 — a span of 308 days.

Also for coach Sherry White's Lady Cyclones, Makayla Ealy had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Coach Jason Rucker's Lady Tigers return to the court Jan. 8 against Waldron.

Paris 72, Mountainburg 57

BOYS — Grayson Moore had 30 points and the Paris Eagles rolled to a 72-57 win over Mountainburg on Saturday at the Bank of the Ozarks Tournament.

Sean Irvan and Ethan Gregory had 14 points apiece for the Dragons (5-9). Jacob Ortlieb and Waylon Cluck added nine and eight points, respectively.

Micah Duncan and Garrett Moore finished with 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the 11-6 Eagles.

Paris resumes conference play Jan. 8 with Booneville.

Sapulpa 51, Van Buren 37

GIRLS — Sapulpa's Tamarian Poindexter had 27 points Saturday to help host Sapulpa hand Van Buren a 51-37 setback in the final round of the Sapulpa Tournament.

Lexi Miller led the Pointers (8-6) with 16 points. Emmalee Greebe finished with 11.

Miller and Kayleigh Evans were named to the All-Tournament team.

Clarksville 51, Lavaca 39

GIRLS — The Clarksville Lady Panthers returned to their winning ways Saturday with a 51-39 win over Lavaca.

Zoie Harvey had 11 points for the winners (14-4). Emmaline Rieder and K.K. Phillips added 10 points apiece for the Panthers.

Julianne O'Dell led the Lady Arrows with 14 points. Beth Ann May had eight, and teammate Avery Green finished with six.

Lavaca 55, Elkins 48

BOYS — Andrew Wright had 16 points Saturday to pace Lavaca to a 55-48 win over Elkins in the third place game of the Alma Tournament.

Jordan Fenner added 11 points for the winners.

Mena 76, Arkadelphia 50

BOYS — Connor Harvey had 27 points and Nick Myers had 20 in Mena's 76-50 win over Arkadelphia on Saturday.

Zeb Wilson added 14 in the victory.