GIRLS — K.K. Phillips tallied 12 points Thursday to pace Clarksville to a big second half win over Elkins, 52-33, at the Airedale Classic.

Clarksville (13-3) plays Pea Ridge this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the second round.

Also for the Panthers, Alyssa Cummins and Zoie Harvey finished with nine points each.

Lavaca 57, West Fork 50

BOYS — Andrew Wright scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter Thursday as Lavaca rallied from 10 back to beat West Fork, 57-50, at the Airedale Classic.

The Golden Arrows went on a 10-0 run to close the third quarter, fell behind by four in the fourth quarter, then outscored the Tigers, 14-5, over the final 5:40.

Matt Melton hit three treys in the second quarter, helping the Golden Arrows close within two (27-25) at the half. Jordan Fenner added 10 points for the winners.

Lavaca 55, West Fork 40

GIRLS — Senior Beth Ann May scored 14 points and Lavaca pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-40 win over West in the first round of the Airedale Classic.

Sierra Lamb had 11 points, and Avery Green and Hope Headley added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Edmond Santa Fe 52, Van Buren 37

GIRLS — Edmond Santa Fe defeated Van Buren, 52-37, Thursday in Oklahoma.

Kayleigh Evans and Lexi Miller had 11 points each for the Lady Pointers.

Bill Frye Classic

Booneville 78, Arkoma 45

BOYS — Grant Goers scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half as Booneville (13-1) routed Arkoma, 78-45, in the first round of the Bill Frye Classic.

Blakley Cobb added 15 for the winners, while Camryn Lawson contributed 12.

Arkoma 47, Booneville 44

GIRLS — Libby Sharp had 17 points in Arkoma's 47-44 win over Booneville on Thursday at the Bill Frye Classic.

Hannah Gregory and Baylee Moses paced Booneville with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Vian 48, Magazine 29

GIRLS — Kahleisha Wright scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Vian doubled up Magazine, 48-29, Thursday at the Bill Frye Classic. Vian's Mylie Hughes added 14 as well.

Kiara Vasquez added 14 for the Lady Rattlers.

Vian 73, Magazine 32

BOYS — Dylan Pryor scored 15 points to pace a balanced attack as the Vian Wolverines rolled past Magazine on Thursday at the Bill Frye Classic, 73-32.

Chase Gibson paced the Rattlers with 11 points.

Coca-Cola Classic

Bryant 75, Charleston 45

BOYS — The Bryant Hornets defeated the Charleston Tigers, 75-45, Thursday at the Coca-Cola Classic.

Brayden Ross and Jacob Greene finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Tigers. Kaleb Fisher had nine.

Hoops For Hunger

Charleston 43, Central 41

GIRLS — Charleston remained perfect Thursday with a 43-41 win over Little Rock Central at the Hoops For Hunger Tournament in Russellville.

Baylee King paced Charleston (13-0) with 13 points. Payton Rucker had 12, and Alli Green and Alexis Grandison finished with nine each.

Kameron Hale Invitational

Mena 68, Star City 59 (OT)

BOYS — Connor Harvey and Zeb Wilson each scored 20 points Thursday to fuel Mena to a 68-59 overtime win over Star City at the Kameron Hale Invitational at Lake Hamilton High School.

Nick Myers had 13 and Brock Strother finished with 10.

Mena (10-3) plays Kirby today in the 5:30 semifinals.

Bank of the Ozarks

Ozark 58, Mountainburg 33

GIRLS — The Ozark Lady Hillbillies defeated the Mountainburg Lady Dragons Thursday at the Bank of the Ozarks Classic.

Madelyn Beasley led Mountainburg with 13 points. Lindsey Shepherd added seven.